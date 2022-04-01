A week and a day — that’s how long I’ve called Baton Rouge home.
As we are still unpacking and dodging boxes in our new house, I’ve had time to think about the other places where I’ve lived. Though we were in our previous home for 17 years, I added up all the houses where I’ve lived since I was born and realized that I’ve lived in 22 homes in 14 cities, in six states and in three countries.
This move, though, may be bringing my moving days to a halt. I’m here for a while, and though I love beautiful things, this move has encouraged me never to buy anything else. At this point, stuff is for the birds.
I am not a likely candidate for a minimalist lifestyle, but as soon as I get mobility back with my broken leg, we shall let the culling continue.
Most of my things are books or dishes. Metaphorically, those two items represent so much of what I love — reading, learning and all things food, particularly the way we enjoy it around our giant mesquite table with friends and family. It is my happy place. Finding a home that would accommodate the 10-foot long table that weighs about a ton was a priority. (Our real estate agent can verify!)
Getting that table set up in our new home happened within the first hour we were here. Since then, we’ve already eaten meals there, though many of the basics of dining have yet to be located in boxes that are unreachable in our garage. The lack of standard utensils has not discouraged us (too much).
For dinner Tuesday night, my husband cooked lamb osso bucco all day long. He asked me to prepare the rice to go with it. I was happy to accommodate and realized this was the first thing I would prepare in our new home.
Rice has been my thing for decades.
As a college student, I figured out that rice was the biggest bang for my buck in the kitchen. I also happened to love it. My friends joked then and still now that chances are, if you have dinner with Jan, rice will be included on the menu.
I rallied for rice, saying that it’s one of the easiest things in the world to fix. Two cups water, one cup rice. Turn on the burner. Wait till it boils. Turn it down to low. Put on a lid. Set a timer for 20 minutes — and you are assured of a nice pot of rice.
I know what I’m about to admit may be considered fighting words in Louisiana, but I’ve never been an electric rice cooker fan.
As I prepared the rice Tuesday evening in our new home, I couldn’t find the right lid that went with the pot. I made do — something I love to do — and used an available, larger lid. When the water boiled, I turned the burner way down low, as I’ve always done.
I didn’t realize the low was lower than I am accustomed and the too-large lid wasn’t sealed well at all.
After decades of making perfect rice, when the 20 minutes was up on Tuesday night, the rice was still crunchy. We added more water, put a plate on top of the pot (which had been my husband’s original suggestion) and waited a few more minutes. The rice turned out fine, albeit later than we expected.
I considered the lessons of not getting something right that I’ve done for years. When circumstances are different, adjustments must be made. Perhaps on my new stove, I don’t need to turn the burner down all the way? On the other hand, perhaps I should listen to my husband when he suggests using a plate as a lid rather than a lid that is too big?
And if things don’t work out as expected, I prefer my initial reaction not to be, “Throw it out and start over.” Like my pot of rice, most things are salvageable with a bit more effort, resources, energy and time.
Email Jan at jan.risher@theadvocate.com.