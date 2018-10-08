Every family has stories, but not everybody tells theirs. If a local library has its way, it won’t be for lack of opportunity.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library held its first Family Legacy Recordings event in September, an effort to get people to preserve aspects of their family histories for their future generations — and, if they like, share it with the public at large. Those who sign up can use Bluebonnet’s equipment to record their stories on a USB flash drive they can take home.
“The initial point of us doing it is for people to have recordings of their own to pass down,” said Desmond Stevens, a reference department aide at Bluebonnet. “It’s something that’s easier preserved because it’s digital, whereas a book, when it gets old, pages fall out. It gets given to this relative and they lose it, whereas if it’s digital, you can put it on a hard drive and get it to every member of the family.”
The project is the brainchild of Jordan Courtney, head of Bluebonnet’s reference department. He got his inspiration from StoryCorps, which records stories of ordinary people, some of which are broadcast on National Public Radio. The library’s “innovation space” includes recording equipment sophisticated enough for people to mix and record music, so it can provide high-quality recordings for the project. Courtney or another library worker helps the storyteller get set up and makes sure the sound levels are correct.
Can't see video below? Click here.
People can come in already knowing what they want to say, or they can choose to be interviewed. Courtney has a list of questions suggested by StoryCorps designed to elicit useful information.
“Ideally, we wanted to have someone coming in with their grandpa or their grandma and them talking, getting the stories out with each other,” Courtney said.
Reola Jackson, 77, a Baton Rouge resident who grew up in Greensburg, arrived Sept. 22 with a script already written down about her lineage, including stories about a 19th-century relative born into slavery in Virginia.
“My motivation … is to leave an audio record of my ancestors because in my research about my ancestors, a lot of the people who knew the information, they have died,” Jackson said. “These can be passed out through the family so that everybody can at least know what I have gathered. The younger people really don’t know about their ancestors. We knew more because our grandparents sat down and talked about it.”
If the storytellers give their permission, the library will include the families' stories in its oral history archives, said Melissa Eastin, head of the Baton Rouge Room at the Main Library. The oral histories began when the Junior League of Baton Rouge interviewed about 60 of the city’s prominent residents in the 1970s and ’80s. Later, the library conducted interviews of people who were part of historic moments. Those files, which have been transcribed, can be checked out to be read or listened to, Eastin said.
The effort hasn’t continued because it is labor-intensive.
“It’s kind of an axiom in collecting oral histories that for every one hour of history that you’re collecting, you need to do eight hours of research,” Eastin said. “You really need to be able to know enough about the topics to elicit content from somebody you’re interviewing. I think what Jordan is doing is really opening up the floor to discussion.
“As you study the philosophy of archives, you can pick something up and it may not mean anything one day, but somewhere down the line it may actually mean something. I think this is probably going to be the legacy of what Jordan is doing. He is capturing a moment in time, and we will have that moment in time to go back and listen to.”
The library hasn’t scheduled its next Family Legacy Recording session, but information on upcoming programs are available by calling (225) 763-2250 and online at ebrpl.com.