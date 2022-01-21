Bryant “Bubba” Blank started running to improve his fitness. It’s now taken on a higher purpose and he’s inviting the community to join him.
LA Blue Run, a monthly 5K to honor law enforcement personnel nationally who have been killed recently in the line of duty, will have its fourth run at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, starting on the Mississippi River levee near the USS Kidd Veterans Memorial and Museum. As Blank somberly notes, there is no shortage of officers to memorialize.
“There’s so many officers that are getting killed these days,” said Blank, 33, an Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office sergeant. “Every month, I’ll have an average of five officers I can honor from the last month.”
Although creating a public event wasn’t on Blank’s mind when he started in November 2020, he spent his runs thinking about slain officers. He used the Officer Down Memorial Page website to find an officer who had been killed on the date of his run.
He created a Facebook page and invited people to join him on Oct. 26 and planned to dedicate that day’s run to Wichita, Kansas, policeman David A. Kenyon, who was gunned down on that date in 1962. Then, the subject hit much closer to home.
On Oct. 9, Louisiana State Police Trooper Adam Gaubert was shot and killed from ambush fire as he sat in his patrol car near the intersection of Airline Highway and Old Jefferson Highway.
“He worked for Troop A and he worked in Ascension, so we get to know these guys on a personal level,” Blank said. “We all respond to crashes together and you get to know these guys. … It was a very personal thing when it happened.”
Blank immediately made Gaubert the focus of the run, and when they heard about it, several members of Gaubert’s family showed up to participate.
“I was going through so much emotionally. It was a ray of sunshine, I guess, when I saw it,” said Bridgett Gaubert Ranallo, one of Gaubert’s cousins. “I was, like, 'Oh, there’s hope.' ”
That run had about two dozen adults and children participate, and although she isn’t a runner, Ranallo has attended all of the runs. She brought cookies decorated with LA Blue Run designs by Lauren's Cookie Boutique as a treat for the November participants.
“I realized it was bigger than Adam,” Ranallo said. “At first, I initially went for Adam, but this is honoring all officers that are killed in the line of duty. Bubba’s passion through this is what’s inspired me, also. He has a hectic life, and he takes the time to do this. So, as long as he does this, I will be there.”
Starting in December, Blank shifted from focusing on a single officer to memorializing those who had been killed the previous month. The Jan. 29 run will honor six who died in the line of duty in December.
• Wilcox County, Alabama, Constable Madison “Skip” Nicholson, was shot and killed responding to a domestic disturbance on Dec. 1.
• Mesquite, Texas, police Officer Richard Houston II was shot and killed at a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot on Dec. 3.
• Baltimore, Maryland, police Officer Keona Holley was gunned down in an ambush while sitting in her patrol car on Dec. 23.
• Wayne County, Illinois, sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed while assisting a motorist on Dec. 29.
• Bradley, Illinois, police Sgt. Marlene Roberta Rittmanic was shot and killed while investigating a noise complaint at a motel on Dec. 30.
• Cleveland, Ohio, police Officer Shane Bartek was shot and killed when a woman attempted to carjack him on Dec. 31.
Blank hopes the run will grow to the point that he can use it to raise funds for charities that support the families of fallen officers. For now, though, it’s to raise awareness. He chose the 5K distance because many people can complete it, but not without struggle, which helps runners consider what the fallen officers went through.
“It’s very motivational for me. I know it is for a lot of people who participate,” he said. “It helps you finish the runs because, symbolically, you’re running with them. It’s all a struggle, and I believe that’s the best way to keep these people in our memory.”