Olive Lodge honors 2 students
Olive Masonic Lodge 52 of Clinton honored high school students Jasmine Archuleta and Russell Hausey with Honesty and Integrity Awards on Oct. 23.
Archuleta, daughter of Dawn and Joey Moreau, of Ethel, attends Slaughter Community Charter School. She played Dixie Youth baseball and ran cross country for three years. She recently joined the Beta Honor Roll Club. Upon graduation, she plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University.
Hausey, the son of Jason and Stacey Hausey, of Clinton, is a junior at Silliman Institute High School. He maintains a 3.7 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in track and football his freshman and sophomore years. He also plans to attend Southeastern and pursue a medical degree.
Each student was presented with a certificate and a check. Judge Betsy Jones, 20th Judicial District, was guest speaker. She emphasized the importance of school grades, honesty and integrity.
SAR honors Gaines for heroism
The Gen. Philemon Thomas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution awarded the SAR Medal for Heroism to Alexander Gaines on Nov. 1.
In September, while driving to work, Gaines saw a serious accident happen involving a vehicle and an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus. The vehicle struck the rear of the bus and was on fire. Gaines used his fire extinguisher to suppress the fire. He then helped the children on the bus.
Chapter President Christopher Achee and Darrell Ourso presented the award.
AARP chapter recognizes caregivers
Mid-Town AARP Chapter 5433 members recognized November as National Family Caregivers Month and expressed gratitude and appreciation to the family caregivers in the chapter on Nov. 1.
Maria Yiannopoilos, community relations director at Southside Gardens Retirement Center and Assisted Living, spoke on the services Southside provides and how retirement communities and assisted-living facilities can be a planning option for seniors.
President Eileen Kennedy welcomed four new members. For information on the chapter, visit the AARP MidTown LA Chapter #5433 Facebook page.
SULC holds high school moot court competition
The Southern University Law Center Marshall-Brennan Constitutional Literacy Project held its 10th annual Regional High School Moot Court Competition on Nov. 2-3.
Sixteen area high school students participated. The initial rounds of the competition were held at the law center.
Four students advanced to the final round that was held at the First Circuit Court of Appeal. The finalists were Schyler Shelmire, of McKinley High School, first place; Skyler Evans, McKinley High School, second place; Guevara Johnson, Southern University Laboratory High School, third place; and Myisha Hudson, Scotlandville Magnet High School, fourth place.
Judging the final round were Judges Trudy White and Fred Crifasi, 19th Judicial District Court, and Wendy Shea, SULC professor.
