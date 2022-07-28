Baton Rouge will be the site of filming “The Iron Claw,” a movie about professional wrestling starring Zac Efron.
The Baton Rouge Film Commission tweeted a call for crew members work to work on a new project by emailing to ironresumes2022@gmail.com. Commission Executive Director Katie Pryor confirmed the project name is "The Iron Claw" but was not authorized to say more. The Baton Rouge Business Report first reported this news.
The entertainment industry website Deadline.com reported “The Iron Claw” will be based on the Von Erich family of professional wrestlers who have been involved in the sport from the 1960s until now. The independent studio A24 will produce the movie, with Sean Durkin directing.
