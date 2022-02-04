What do you get when you mix the voice of Scooby Doo and Shaggy too with the gravelly voice of Coach Ed Orgeron, and Grammy-nominated singer Nelson Blanchard (Louisiana's LeRoux), along with Grammy winner Jo-El Sonnier singing a song about Super Bowl-bound Joe Burrow?
Local radio personality Scott Innes and his sidekick Blanchard intend to find out.
The pair has penned a song honoring Louisiana's adopted son Joe Burrow.
“I wrote it on a napkin at Walk Ons right after the game,” Innes said, speaking of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengal’s recent win over Kansas City — a win that led to quarterback Burrow’s team making their way to Super Bowl LVI to play the Los Angeles Rams Feb. 13.
Burrow led the LSU Tigers to a national championship and earned the Heisman.
Innes and Blanchard recorded their song at a local studio Thursday afternoon, incorporating the distinctive voice Ed Orgeron, Burrow’s former LSU coach, saying, “That’s my boy,” and “Go, Tigers,” according to Innes. Innes said the song will be about 2:15 long.
Nashville recording artist and Louisiana Music Hall of Famer Tareva Henderson and Grammy Award winner Jo- El Sonnier are also including on the track. The accompanying video being handled by Valen Productions and William Gil Films.
The tribute song will be mixed down, mastered and released at 4 p.m. Saturday. Both the song and the video will be available for free download on the "Cajun Country Jam" and "The Scott Innes Radio Show" Facebook pages.
Orgeron’s voice is not the only distinctive one in the tribute to Burrow. Scott has been the official voice of Hanna-Barbera’s famous cartoon dog character, Scooby-Doo, as well as other voices for the Scooby-Doo franchise including the voice of Norville “Shaggy” Rogers and Scooby-Doo’s nephew, Scrappy-Doo. Additionally, Scott has done the voice work for other cartoon characters including as Popeye, Snagglepuss, Professor Pat Pending from the Wacky Racers, Shag-A-Long from The Hillbilly Bears and most recently, Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble.