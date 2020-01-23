FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"MISS SAIGON": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. From the creators of "Les Misérables," the production tells the epic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim. $30 and up. broadwayinneworleans.com or (504) 287-0372.
SATURDAY
UMBRELLA WALK & GUMBO GRAS 2020: 9 a.m., Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The Tucks Foundation event is kid and pet friendly, with food, music and phenomenal causes. The event will include a gumbo cook-off, live music, wagon parade and second line. For more information and to purchase early bird tickets, visit tucksfoundation.org.
CABERNET WINE TASTING FESTIVAL: 1 p.m., Grande Krewe, 2305 Decatur St., New Orleans. Taste 32 bottles of Old World and New World Cabernets paired with delicious bites for $30 per person.
EXOTIC ANIMALS RACING: 3 p.m., Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans. See ostriches, zebras and camels race throughout the day in addition to the excitement of thoroughbred racing and the After 8 Band playing in the Club House. $5 general admission, $10 club house admission, children 12 and under are free.
AN EVENING OF STARS: 6 p.m., Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. A glittering galaxy of ballet stars share the stage with VIP diners for this 50th anniversary of New Orleans Ballet Association, with a program of classics from "Le Corsaire," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Giselle" with international dancers. Ballet Resources and Volunteer Organization also features a black-tie Champagne patron party and gala dinner with auction and music following. $20-$150; gala $400 and up. nobadance.com.
BOUNCE SIP AND PAINT WITH DJ JUBILEE: 8 p.m., Gather Gallery, 3527 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. Paint your masterpiece with art instruction from New Orleans own J McKay while feeling the beats provided by the legendary DJ Jubilee.
SUNDAY
LES CENELLES — NÈJ NWA AT NOMA: 6 p.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, New Orleans. Les Cenelles is a contemporary string ensemble who explore the Creole diaspora through melody and memory to honor cultural ancestors and preserve the plurality of their experiences through a prismatic and contemporary lens. General admission $20, NOMA members $15.
MONDAY
CHEF'S CHARITY FOR CHILDREN: 10 a.m., Hilton Riverside New Orleans, 3 Poydras St. Annual benefit for St. Michael Special School. Chefs teaching and cooking lunch, including Andrea Apuzzo, Edgar "Dooky" Chase IV, Nina Compton, Justin Devillier, John Folse, Emeril Lagasse, Tory McPhail, Greg Reggio, Alon Shaya, the Wong Brothers, with Goffredo Fraccaro and David Woodward. $75. stmichaelspecialschool.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones