It's not too late to purchase tickets for Thursday night's Storybook Soiree at the Knock Knock Children's Museum in Baton Rouge.
The Irene W. & C.B. Pennington Family Foundation presents the fourth edition of this "very grown-up gala." Money raised through the event will support Knock Knock’s creative and imaginative programming, expanded outreach and educational initiatives.
The fun runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive.
Guests can enjoy live entertainment by the '80s cover band Werewolf, dancing, grown-up games, a silent auction (including luxury fishing trips, dining experiences and original art), gourmet food and spirits. To view all the auction items and descriptions, and/or register to bid, visit https://knockknockmuseum.home.qtego.net/.
"The children of the Capital Region need Knock Knock and we need your support to open doors to lifelong learning and bring children and families together in innovative ways to learn through play," a news release says. "It is going to be a magical evening of fun and excitement."
To secure your tickets, go to bit.ly/storysoiree or knockknockmuseum.org/storybooksoiree.