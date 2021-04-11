Women United, an affinity group of Capital Area United Way, has presented Girl Scout Service Unit 120 with 82 STEM kits. The kits will be distributed to the scouts, and a STEM teacher will teach them the material on an upcoming date.
According to Girl Scouts, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs engage young women in topics and scientific reasoning and allow them to apply concepts in new ways. These programs encourage girls to engage in cooperative learning as they work together to solve problems, lead their own explorations and take on leadership roles.
Scouts can earn badges for activities like science and technology, innovation and digital arts.
STEM kits were sponsored by Shell, The Links Baton Rouge Chapter, Capital Area United Way and STEM Nola.
As part of the Gottlieb Society of Capital Area United Way (those who give at a leadership level of $1,000 or more), Women United seeks to improve the lives of those in the Capital Area with a focus on income stability.
Cutrer speaks to Civil War Round Table
Thomas Cutrer spoke about the war experiences of two brothers from Winn Parish to the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table on March 18.
David and Reuben Pierson, of Winn Parish, although opposed to secession, followed Louisiana out of the Union in the spring of 1861 and joined the Third Louisiana Infantry. This unit served with distinction in the battles of Wilson's Creek, Missouri; Pea Ridge, Arkansas; in the defense of Vicksburg; and with the Ninth Louisiana Infantry, which served under Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson in the Army of Northern Virginia.
David Pierson rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel, commanding his regiment through the Vicksburg campaign, and Rueben Pierson became a captain and his company’s commander prior to his death at the hands of a Union sharpshooter in 1864. David Pierson survived the war to become a district judge and a founder of what is now the Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Community: Baton Rouge Civic Associations group honors attorney Elliott Atkinson with lifetime award
Alpha Lambda has first post-COVID meeting
Alpha Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society held its first meeting since the ease of COVID-19 restrictions March 27 at the Magnolia Cafe in St. Francisville. State Secretary Kathy Welch was a guest.
Members learned that the International Conference will be held in San Antonio on July 21-24, face to face, and in New Orleans on July 12-16, 2022.
Welch presented Alpha Lambda with the Gold Key Chapter award for 2020, one of 14 awarded. Betsy Stafford received the Newsletter Award and Joyce Landry was honored for serving as Communication Committee chairman. Jo Ann Hebert received a Literacy Grant for her classroom endeavor “Covid in a Child’s Eye.”
Patsy Langlois and Stacy Gueho received certificates for their 25 years of membership. Catherine Olinde received the Rose in Bloom award for her active participation in the chapter and in her community. Susan Collura discussed multicultural children’s books, which is the biennium’s Personal Growth Project.
LSU Livestock Show winners announced
Louisiana youth showed off their showmanship skills at the 86th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Junior, intermediate and senior champion showmanship awards were presented to exhibitors. Supported by an endowment from Nutrien, awards were presented in the junior (9 to 11 years old), intermediate (12 to 14 years old) and senior (15 years and older) divisions.
Senior champions received $250 awards, while intermediate and junior champions received $125 awards.
Award winners in each category are:
Sheep — Senior: Mackenzie Castro, Assumption Parish; Intermediate: Cougar Racca, Calcasieu Parish; Junior: Dylan Blanchard, Lafayette Parish.
Market goats — Senior: Ellie LeBlanc, Jefferson Davis Parish; Intermediate: Everette Hulin, Vermilion Parish; Junior: Abby Fontenot, Evangeline Parish.
Dairy breeding goats — Senior: Emily Tucker, Livingston Parish; Intermediate: Garrett Lirette, Iberville Parish; Junior: Jace McHughes, Tangipahoa Parish.
Meat breeding goats — Senior: Lawson Brown, Lincoln Parish; Intermediate: Mollie Bailey, Livingston Parish; Junior: Jermaine Pitts, Tangipahoa Parish.
Dairy — Senior: Madalyn Landry, Assumption Parish; Intermediate: Marie Thibodeaux, Jefferson Davis Parish; Junior: Ayden Null, Tangipahoa Parish.
Market swine — Senior: Isaac Manuel, Acadia Parish; Intermediate: Baylee DesJardine, Calcasieu Parish; Junior: Charles Jernigan, Tangipahoa Parish.
Breeding swine — Senior: Shaylee Doucet, Calcasieu Parish; Intermediate: Gus Doucet, Jefferson Davis Parish; Junior: Charles Jernigan, Tangipahoa Parish.
Exhibition poultry — Senior: Jason Freeman, Vermilion Parish; Intermediate: Shelby Slaven, Tangipahoa Parish; Junior: Ezra Bergeron, St. Landry Parish.
Broilers — Senior: Elaina Ruiz, St. James Parish; Intermediate: Chacelyn Peltier, Iberia Parish; Junior: Sarah Jones, St. James Parish.
Beef — Senior: Keagan Kahl, St. Tammany Parish; Intermediate: Isaac Duhon, Vermilion Parish; Junior: Laura Armentor, Calcasieu Parish.
Miniature beef — Senior: Ceyanna Brown, Cameron Parish; Intermediate: Emma Bush, West Feliciana Parish; Junior: Reese Chaffin, Allen Parish.
Rabbits — Senior: Isabella Mathews, Rapides Parish; Intermediate: Alyssa Touchet, Jefferson Davis Parish; Junior: Sheila McCrory, Ascension Parish.