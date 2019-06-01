Flag Raising
WHAT: Inaugural Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony
WHEN: Noon, Monday, June 3
WHERE: Baton Rouge African American Museum, 538 South Blvd.
INFORMATION: (225) 343-4431 or email brafricanamericanmuseum@gmail.com
DETAILS: After the short program at the museum, those in attendance will walk to the Mississippi River levee. Participants are asked to wear red, white, black, green or African attire. The program is free and open to the public. Forty-six states and the District of Columbia have created a Juneteenth holiday or special day of recognition. Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally, the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate states.
Golf tourney fundraiser
WHAT: The Capitol City Golf Association's 54th annual fundraising open amateur golf tournament in support of The First Tee Golf Program of East Baton Rouge Parish
WHEN: June 7-9
WHERE: Santa Maria Golf Course, 18460 Santa Maria Parkway
INFO/REGISTRATION: Art Dubriel at (225) 939-2213, Don Watson at (225) 2781513 or Charles May at (225) 907-5549. Registration forms at the clubhouses at LSU golf course or any BREC golf course or saag-inc.com (click on Capitol City Golf)
DETAILS: Proceeds will go to First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish and its national in-school youth golf program, which establishes golfing curriculums and programs in public elementary schools. Proceeds from the 2018 tournament established a National School Golfing program at Capitol Elementary School. Sponsors of this year's tournament are Mercedes-Benz Baton Rouge, TJ Ribs and Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Baton Rouge. This years’ featured guest player will be Southern University’s head football coach Dawson Odum.