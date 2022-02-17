Editor's Note: East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome spoke with Jan Risher about the importance of Black History Month. In the next week, other locals will share their thoughts in letters to future generations on the significance and importance of Black History Month.
Will you tell me about the moment you began to connect the dots between Black history and your own path?
Black history has always been a part of the fabric of my life. I grew up in Black history. The dots for me started connecting at an early age. I was raised in an atmosphere where the contributions of African Americans were always celebrated. In the public schools of Chicago, we learned about Black history.
For example, Jean Baptiste Point du Sable discovered Chicago — he was a Black man. Black history was part of the fabric of my life at an early age.
Carol Simpson, a journalist in Chicago growing in her career, was an inspiration. As a young person, I had the opportunity to go to the library to hear Gwendolyn Brooks recite poetry. I had the opportunity to see Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. twice. I feel like I have lived part of that history. I feel enormously blessed.
How and where did you get to see Dr. King?
My dad took me to a rally at Soldier Field. Now that I’m a Baby Boomer, I can’t remember all things, but I remember that day. My dad had me on his shoulders. I recall that Dr. King was there for a speech on housing. Also, I attended Liberty Baptist Church. Our minister, the Rev. Abraham Patterson Jackson, went to Morehouse (College) with Dr. King. So, when Dr. King was in Chicago, our church was his home base.
Who are your heroes?
Growing up, Dr. King was, undoubtedly, a hero. But I had another hero, too, when I was young.
I went to William W. Carter Elementary School. My third-grade teacher was Thelma Dozier. The other third-grade teacher next door was Mrs. Mobley. One day, our teacher told us she was going to send us next door to Mrs. Mobley’s class and that the other teacher was going to talk to us. While we were there, Mrs. Mobley began unfolding a story to us. Her name was Mamie Elizabeth Till-Mobley. She was Emmett Till’s mother. Emmitt Till was killed in Mississippi the year before I was born. Mamie Elizabeth Till-Mobley, his mother, told us the story less than 10 years later. She has been a hero, or a she-ro, to me ever since.
My parents are also my heroes. I remain grateful for the virtues and values they instilled in me. It all started with Willie and Lucy Weston. Those values shaped and molded me.
Drs. Joanne and Alexander Gavin, who I met when I was 13, are also my heroes. Alex was my Sunday School teacher and I got Joanne as a bonus. They were two young African American grad students. They were married and attending the University of Chicago. They were intelligent, had plenty of exposure and knowledge. One day, I said to them, “Oh I would love to have y’all over to our house for dinner.” I was a young child with an old soul. They came to dinner and that started a relationship that has lasted till today.
The Gavins have been at every significant event in my life. They are professors at James Madison University, a school in Virginia that had a number of buildings named after Confederate leaders. In September, the board decided they wanted to do something tangible toward equity and inclusion. One of the buildings was renamed as Gavin Hall after my heroes.
Was there an "aha" moment for you regarding the importance of Black history?
I’ve been in Baton Rouge since 1979. For a long time, I didn’t talk about my history and experiences because I was evolving as a citizen and leader of Baton Rouge, but I had an "aha" moment one year — I realized that my life is so filled with Black history and it is part of who I am.
I think my "aha" moment connected with a wider, broader conversation. I didn’t take Black history for granted, but it was a part of my life I didn’t talk about. Sometimes when we talk about Black history, we think about the big people. For a long time, I kind of squashed my pre-Baton Rouge life. I was a part of the fabric of this community. We tend to be a little parochial here.
People would say, “She’s from Chicago.” I asked, “When will I ever become a part of this community?” Then, I realized, “I am from Chicago.” There are plenty of connections between Chicago and Baton Rouge. My pastor in Chicago knew T.J. Jemison here in Baton Rouge. He and Baton Rouge were on the forefront of the civil rights movement. My experience with Mrs. Mobley and seeing Dr. King and then moving to Baton Rouge, where the bus boycott originated — it all added up.
You know, Rosa Parks said one of the reasons she didn’t get off that bus was that she was thinking about Emmitt Till. I think about my own parents who were part of the Great Migration. My dad was originally from Ethel and my mom was from Kosciusko, Mississippi.
When you have more than 6 million people in the South who go to other places because of segregation and the gap in economic opportunity, that’s significant. When I think about my dad when he finally purchased a home in Chicago, our house was a transitional place for other Southern family members to stay while they made their way — that’s a part of African American history.
My parents met in Chicago through friends. My dad had two older children, but I grew up as an only child. The older my dad became, the less tolerant he became of the cold weather. He said, “I want to go back South for the warmer weather.” That was his motivation for returning. When we moved to Baton Rouge, my dad was 75. I was 22.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s recommended reading: "The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of the Great Migration" by Isabel Wilkerson
What was the hardest part of that transition in moving from Chicago to Baton Rouge?
It really wasn’t a hard transition. I’m an extrovert. I was a young woman trying to find my way in life, trying to get a career started. That was the biggest issue. In my mind, I had thought I would come to Baton Rouge and help Mom and Dad get settled. Then I was going to go back to Chicago. The warmth I felt from the people here and the climate here were very attractive to me, too.
I never thought once about going back to Chicago. If you would ask me then if I had thought I would evolve as a public servant, I don’t think I could have predicted this. It was part of a divine assignment.
For you, what is the significance of Black History Month and why is it important?
First of all, I think it’s important for all people, regardless of your race and ethnicity, to learn about the contributions and struggles of African Americans. It’s important to understand that Black history is American history. Black history shows us that we can only be truly prosperous and successful and thrive as a nation when everyone is included.
I think about a quote by Dr. King: "All this is simply to say that all life is interrelated. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality; tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. As long as there is poverty in this world, no man can be totally rich even if he has a billion dollars. As long as diseases are rampant and millions of people cannot expect to live more than 20 or 30 years, no man can be totally healthy, even if he just got a clean bill of health from the finest clinic in America. Strangely enough, I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. You can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be."
What message(s) do you have for the next and future generations concerning the importance of Black history?
To the next generation, to live the dream that Dr. King talked about. Education has to be a foundation that helps us have this tangible conversations around race. I participated in Dialogue on Race — and encourage people of all races to be a part of that conversation and organization. It is profound — one of the best experiences I’ve had around race.
What are some specific ways or steps that non-Black people can support Black history — and inclusion and equality?
Parents, talk to your children about Black history — about what should happen in terms of loving your neighbor regardless of skin tone. Teachers talk to your students. Look for those who are leading by example and affirming the value of African American history.
Have you been to Africa?
I have been to Benin, Malawi, Morocco and Algiers. Even as an African American, there is an experience that happens when you go to Africa — talk about connection! As a Black American going to Africa, you definitely feel connection. There’s something that you can’t explain — an intangible that you can’t explain.