Of Moving Colors Productions, Baton Rouge’s contemporary dance-theatre company known for its highly creative endeavors, will bring back "Clock Tower," for a Friday, Oct. 21, performance in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
This original production, which premiered in the spring, was influenced by Artistic Director Garland Goodwin Wilson’s time in Eastern Europe. The show draws inspiration from the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest astronomical clocks in the world. It is attached to the Old Town Hall in Prague. The clock’s detailed structure features abstract symbols, ornate characters and elements of mystery and historical storytelling, all brought to life on stage by the company's dancers.
The work features not only choreography by Wilson, but also by company dancers and Master Artist-in-Residence John Allen with whom Wilson has worked for nearly 20 years.
“Much of the inspiration comes from the old clock tower in Prague. There are many different figures attached to the clock, including a skeleton and the 12 Disciples, but it’s not a dance about the clock,” Wilson said. “It’s a work about people."
Wilson added that "Clock Tower" is about people's stories and history and their journeys through the past and dreams of their futures.
"'Clock Tower' shares perspectives of living in this time period as we battle the obstacles and victories of the human condition," she said. "It’s amazing how relevant this ancient clock is. The figures bring about questions regarding beauty, acceptance, diversity, inclusion, and even respect."
Wilson calls "Clock Tower" "one of those performances that offers so many opportunities for connection."
"As people are getting out more, I hope they’ll venture over to see it,” she said.
Tickets are $12-$35 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.