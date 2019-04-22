Katherine Gividen trained to be a chef. Apparently, she was born to be a naturalist.
As a child, she explored the forests and tidal pools of Monterey, California, hunting for snakes, salamanders, banana slugs, hermit crabs and abalone shells. Her parents took in injured wildlife and created a pet shop in their recreation room.
“I think I’ve always been involved,” Gividen said. “In high school, I wanted when I graduated to live on a beach and record all the marine life, kind of like (Doc in) ‘Cannery Row.’ I wanted to be like that person who was just out there cataloging flora and fauna.”
That’s who Gividen became, and the Louisiana Wildlife Federation is honoring her on April 27 with its Governor’s Award as 2018 Conservationist of the Year.
When she hasn’t been a chef in commercial establishments or, more recently, as director of food and nutrition services for the Baton Rouge Health Care skilled nursing facility, Gividen has worked with several organizations to educate people about conservation in the state.
Coordinating master naturalist workshops, training FrogWatch volunteers, leading Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshops or promoting hiking, Gividen celebrates nature every chance she gets.
“I’ve been fortunate that for the most part, my jobs have been Monday through Friday, good hours,” Gividen said. “Once I got into health care, a typical Monday through Friday, and I would have the weekends to myself where I could go and explore and go out and do more things.”
One thing she did on a work assignment to Florida in 2013 was enroll in that state’s master naturalist program, which involved 40 hours of work in each of three areas: freshwater wetlands, upland habitats and coastal systems. When she returned, Gividen was on the founding board of Louisiana’s Master Naturalist program.
“You are seining in the water to get fish,” she said. “You are paddling through mangroves and looking at diversity there. You are taking part in a prescribed burn and going back every week to see how the forest recovers. … There were so many wonderful things. It was amazing.”
Her appreciation for Louisiana's plant and animal life has only grown.
“Before I went through the Master Naturalist program, I thought basically in my backyard I had blue jays, cardinals and doves,” she said. “Now, I can go in my backyard and identify 30 species in a day. I had no idea. It was a brown bird or a red bird or a blue bird.”
Although she recently has spent time in Cameron Parish and Lake Martin watching the annual spring bird migration, those aren’t the only flying creatures Gividen looks for. She led a night workshop in Vernon Parish, where botanist Charles Allen has lights set up to attract hundreds of species of flying insects.
Employing a similar technique, Gividen has found all sorts of surprising creatures in her own yard, including a mantis fly — a winged insect that resembles a praying mantis.
“The first time I saw it was in North Carolina, because I bring the bug sheet with me on vacation and hang it up with the black light to see what insects I can find wherever I travel,” Gividen said. “That was the first place I saw it, and I said, ‘This is so cool. I’m so glad I came to North Carolina so I could find this bug. This is the coolest bug ever.’ Then I set up the sheet in my backyard, and it was there all along and I didn’t even know it.”
Sometimes, the animal quests involve her ears rather than her eyes. Southeast Louisiana has 26 species of frogs and toads, and Gividen leads groups out to listen for their distinctive calls and write down the ones they hear. The information is sent to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
“They’re indicator species, right?” she said. “They’re amphibians. They absorb everything through their skin. If there’s pollution in the environment where there hasn’t been, if they’re declining, things like that are a good indicator of where our environment is.”
Gividen encourages people to download the iNaturalist app and use it to identify plants and animals within five miles of their homes. Users can take an image of a plant or animal with their phone camera, and the app will suggest possible species.
“Basically, my job is to make people aware of how they as citizens can give back to their communities,” she said.