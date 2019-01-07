After the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it's nice to lay aside the sequins and red dresses for a few cozy, comfortable items that are sure to beat the chill of the next few weeks.
They're also forgiving when it comes to those extra holiday sweets you ate!
Cold weather doesn't mean you have to look like a thrown together mess. With these favorites, you can take your outfits to the next level all while maintaining comfort.
The teddy coat is probably the trendiest piece right now. It feels like you are wrapped in a teddy bear, hence the name. These coats have become a favorite on the runway for the past few seasons. Most brands offer short and long versions. Regardless, a teddy coat can make any outfit more interesting. They also can be styled with jeans or leggings.
Thermal tops are definitely a must-have on your cozy list. In recent season, designers have taken this humble fabric and added lace, ruffles and cut out shoulders to bring the thermal game up a notch. This great layering piece will become your new go to each day.
Lastly, you'll want to add to your winter wardrobe anything made of woolly Sherpa material. Usually used to line coats, Sherpa can now be found on everything from pullover sweaters and vests to more traditional jackets. Once you add Sherpa to your cold-weather wear, you will never give it up.