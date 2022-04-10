I remember visits to my maternal grandparents' home “down the canal” aka La. 401 in Napoleonville — the raised cottage house, oak trees laden with moss, farm animals in their various abodes, the woods beyond and the playtimes with aunts and uncles, two of whom were similar ages to me.
My mother had 11 brothers and sisters. Of the two youngest, one was a year older and the other a year younger than me. That was eons ago. Today, the one uncle, who is a year older, is the only living member of my mother’s family after the recent death of my Aunt Ruby at age 96.
Until this past month, it was trips “down the canal” to visit Aunt Ruby that kept the connection to the LeBlanc family and the Canal Road open. In her early 90s, Aunt Ruby was still going out to her “carpenter’s shop” to make crosses for family members. In earlier years, she fashioned various pieces of furniture from salvaged cypress. Visits to her house were joyful and filled with yesteryear memories and laughter.
Aunt Ruby lived a life filled with joy and adventure as well as hard work. She enjoyed various vacation trips with her daughters while checking off the many items on her “bucket list.” Parachuting from an airplane was the only item that remained undone.
Aunt Ruby lived by her own code while making the lives of others rich because of her presence in them. She has six remaining daughters who carry on the “joie de vivre” of her French heritage and the determination that enabled her to live a happy and productive life as a widow for 21 years.
I will miss my Aunt Ruby and those trips down the Canal Road which have ended. However, memories of visits to the raised cottage of my grandparents in earlier years and to Aunt Ruby’s in more recent years remain forever in my heart.
— Caballero lives in Baton Rouge.