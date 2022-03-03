First Baptist Church of Baker, 3213 Groom Road, Baker, will host the Louisiana Baptist Singing Women in a concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
The public is invited, and admission is free; however, an offering will be taken, of which 100% will benefit the Teresa Thomason Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is annually awarded to a high school student on the merit of musical performance, along with other criteria, and honors the Louisiana Baptist Singing Women accompanist, for whom the scholarship is named.
The Louisiana Baptist Singing Women is an audition choir made up of women who are active in church choirs or music-worship programs in Southern Baptist churches throughout the state. Each member is responsible for any expenses, including music, travel and required apparel.
An annual retreat in August brings returning and new members together for a time of learning, worship and fellowship.
For more information or to schedule an audition, email Pansy Morgan at lapamorgan@yahoo.com.