The spirits will be flowing again at The River Room in downtown Baton Rouge.
"TODAY’S THE DAY We are back, Baton Rouge! Doors open at 4PM, see y’all then!" the laid-back cocktail, wine and whiskey bar posted on Facebook on Friday.
Located at 222 Laurel St., the lounge also updated its hours to 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., reflecting the governor's recent lifting of restricted hours for such establishments.
Earlier this week, Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 2733 North St., announced it was reopening its doors on Thursday.
