Inter-Civic Council has Christmas social
The Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge held a Christmas social Dec. 7 at the City Club of Baton Rouge.
The event marked the success of the 80th annual Golden Deeds Award Banquet on Nov. 9 honoring this year’s recipient, family medicine physician Michael L. Rolfsen, as well as a return to in-person meetings during what has been a challenging pandemic year for many local nonprofit community service organizations. The ICCGBR conducts the Golden Deeds Award program each year in conjunction with The Advocate.
Hosts were Victor and Kathleen Howell, who represent the Food Bank of Greater Baton Rouge.
Following dinner, members participated in a game in which they attempted to guess the correct ranking of 25 of the world’s most popular and beloved Christmas carols. The Howells, in addition to Dr. Richard Flicker, of the Exchange Club of Baton Rouge, distributed door prizes to every attendee.
Erik Kjeldsen, from the Kiwanis Club of LSU and 2021 ICCGBR president, and Vivian Frey, of the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, welcomed the members and their guests and thanked everyone for their hard work during the past two years.
Frey, who chaired the 2021 Golden Deeds Award Banquet, begins her term as 2022 ICCGBR president in January. Frey and her fellow officers will be installed on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Women's Council holds 'Rosa Parks Day'
The Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge celebrated "Rosa Parks Day" with a virtual event on Dec. 1.
Eileen Kennedy, WCGBR historian, sang "Glory" from the movie "Selma" while playing the keyboard. President Soncheree Johnson offered greetings. Anita White, immediate past president, spoke on Parks and the legacy she left on Dec. 1, 1955, when she was arrested for disobeying Alabama bus law to release her seat to a White passenger. The arrest sparked a 381-day boycott of the Montgomery bus system, and the Supreme Court banned segregation on public transportation in 1956.
Janifer Peters and Elaine Simmons, WCGBR organizational members from the Avant-Garde BR Chapter of The Society, read famous Parks quotes. Kennedy sang "We Shall Overcome" to end the program.