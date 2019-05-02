Editor's note: This is an occasional series from the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge.
If it wasn't for cute cat pictures, would there even be an internet?
Cat owners are devoted to their furry companions, so it can be touchy talking about the harm their beloved pets can do to the environment and to human health.
But it's not just pet cats causing problems. There are three classifications of cats, said local resident Catherine Normand, who has studied cats.
Feral cats, she explained, are born in the wild or released and have little or no dependence on humans for survival. Stray cats are friendly toward humans and may depend on them for food or shelter. Free-roaming pet cats are allowed outside for part of their lives.
First, let's talk about feral cats.
Normand, a devoted cat owner, conducted her wildlife science master’s degree research project on feral cats at Arkansas Tech University in 2012.
For one year, she tracked cats throughout Russellville, Arkansas, a suburban area of about 28,000 residents surrounded by natural woods and state parks.
“I intended to compare cats that were found in more developed areas with those in found wooded areas,” Normand said.
She used camouflaged traps at night and collected the animals as soon as the sun came up. After sedating each animal, taking blood samples and weighing them, she placed microchips or radio transmitters on them and released them.
Normand said she was surprised to learn that most of the cats she studied had toxoplasmosis and feline leukemia.
“I found an incredibly high occurrence of both diseases, more than what was reported in past literature,” she said.
Cats become infected with toxoplasmosis by eating infected rodents. Cats are the only animals in which the parasite can complete its life cycle. It can then be found in cat feces, and exposure to it can cause serious complications for pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.
Normand also learned that cats are prolific breeders. One adult cat can produce a litter of three to four kittens twice a year.
The American Bird Conservancy estimates there are more than 100 million cats in the U.S.
“Cats are one of the top 10 invasive species in the world," Normand said. "They have devastated wildlife on islands like Madagascar and Hawaii.”
Normand said her research changed her mind about the trap-neuter-release programs she had previously supported.
“It’s impossible to catch enough feral cats to control the population, and they will continue to prey on wildlife and spread of disease after they are released,” she said.
People who feed feral cats also attract rabies vector species, defined as those with a variant of rabies named after them, such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, bats and dogs. The difference is dogs are vaccinated against rabies.
To help combat the problem, a few communities in the U.S., like Aurora, Colorado, have passed laws, with some success, limiting free-roaming cats and harboring excessive numbers of cats.
But, you say, my cat is not feral; it's a pet.
Normand said in a research study with “Kitty Cams,” a joint project of National Geographic and the University of Georgia, researchers placed monitoring cameras on free-roaming pet cats.
Results from the 2014 study found one in three cats killed prey about two times a week. Twenty-three percent of the dead prey was brought home, 28 percent was eaten and 49 percent was left to rot. The subjects were well-fed domestic house cats, so the hunting was not for survival but instinct.
“I love cats," Normand said. "My research made me a better cat mom. My cats are living their best cat lives possible indoors. I grow cat grass. I switch up my furniture and provide tunnels and puzzles for them to find treats. I know they stay disease-free, will not get into fights, will not be hit by a car, killed by a dog or coyote, and I’m protecting native wildlife.”
Many of us consider our cats to be family members, Normand said, "so to us, our pets and the ones we see outside are the same. But they very much are not.”
She encouraged pet owners to take responsibility for their cats by keeping them safe indoors for the health of the pet and the environment.