What started as a two-week commitment to a local radio has turned into something much more for Rochet Callender.
Three years later, Callender sees her role as program director at Southern Gospel radio stations KPAE-FM 91.5 and WPAE-FM 89.7 as a calling.
"It's absolutely a ministry," said Callender, a member of Milldale Baptist Church, which shares a campus with the Sound Radio studio at 11950 Milldale Road in Zachary. "If it were not, I would not be in it. It's a whole lot of work, and it's very rewarding. But it's something that you really have to pray about and not make quick decisions because you want it to be in tune with what the Lord wants to happen."
Callender, 60, said the stations comprise mostly volunteers coalescing their talents for the sole purpose of reaching souls for Christ and continuing Jesus' command to "feed my sheep" as found in John 21:16.
"I think this is a very important time," she said. "We're seeing the moral decline more extensively than we've ever had before. We obviously need to make a change, and that change would happen with Jesus Christ. That's what we promote is salvation through Jesus Christ."
The ability to reach people for Christ far outweighs the varied challenges that come with the radio industry, Callender said.
"It overwhelming at times, but it's a huge blessing," she said.
One particular challenge came last year with transmitter problems at the KPAE tower in Erwinville and the WPAE tower in Centreville, Mississippi. The towers were able to operate at only about 50%, Callender said.
"They weren't completely out, but they were at lower power," she said. "Just the thought of people not being able to hear — especially those who may not be used to the internet (streaming service). ...That's just not acceptable."
The situation lasted nearly a year with the towers eventually replaced and back at full strength just before Easter. The tower in Erwinville is broadcasting at 10,000 watts and stands at 164 feet. The 489-foot WPAE tower broadcasts at 84,000 watts. Callendar said the stations can reach as far as Gonzales, Hammond, Opelousas and up to Natchez, Mississippi.
Sound Radio was founded on Sept. 30, 1985, under the leadership of Williard and Arlene Kennedy to present "teaching programs that support the sound doctrines of scripture and play the pure sound of Christian music." It started with the KPAE tower in Erwinville. The WPAE tower was added in Centreville in 1996.
Robert Hall, 78, was a longtime listener before joining the station last year to help in sales, promotions and communications.
"It feels like it's somewhat of a calling for me to be to do this," said Hall, a member of Live Oak Methodist Church in Denham Springs. "It's about what we can do to promote Christianity. I want the gospel to be spread. When I say gospel, I'm talking about the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ."
Sound Radio listeners can expect the preaching and teaching from local pastors and local programming along with fine Southern Gospel music. Among the local ministers are Dennis Terry, of Milldale Baptist, and Mark Crosby, of Live Oak Methodist. The station also airs "Washington Watch" by Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, an ordained minister and former Louisiana state representative. Some prominent national ministers include Tony Evans, Charles Stanley and David Jeremiah.
Callender said the station is looking to add more local ministers to the lineup.
In taking on the administrative role at the station, Callender relied on the youthful help of her son Carlton, who serves as the lead technician and assistant program manager.
Carlton Callender, who has an audio engineering degree, said he had no intentions of going into radio. He has been in church music ministry for 10 years and enjoys the broader opportunity to help with the advancement of the Gospel.
"I've learned a lot of stuff that I didn't think I would've learned anywhere else. I'm glad that I came on," said the 24-year-old who is a member of Live Oak Baptist Church in Watson.
Sound Radio has planned free Appreciation concerts for 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Grove Baptist Church, 21949 La. 444 Bayou Barbary, in Livingston; and 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at New Heights Baptist Church, 5140 Miss. 98 West, in Summit, Mississippi.
For the complete Sound Radio programming schedule or other information, call (225) 681-5906, go to www.soundradio.live or email soundradioinfo@milldale.org.