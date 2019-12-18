FRIDAY
DASHING THROUGH THE DOME: 6 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. Two-mile race where participants travel into the Superdome, up and around the Ground, Plaza and Terrace levels, then down the ramps finishing on the field. gnosports.com.
MOVIES ON THE MISSISSIPPI "ELF": 6:30 p.m., Spanish Plaza, 1 Poydras St., New Orleans. The Downtown Development District and The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk present special outdoor movie showings on Fridays during the holidays.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: doors open at 6:30 p.m., House of Blues, 225 Decatur St., New Orleans. The annual art and music benefit for the Daniel Price Memorial Fund for Aspiring Artists funds scholarships for NOCCA students. Featuring Irma Thomas, John Boutté, Trombone Shorty and Friends, the Preservation Hall Band, Water Seed, James Andrews, New Breed Brass Band, Rockin Dopsie, Kermit Ruffins and the BBQ Swingers, Alexis and the Samurai and Jon Roniger. Food and beverages, silent auction and more round out the night. Tickets $45 and up. houseofblues.com/neworleans.
THE AMAZING ACRO-CATS MEOWY CATMAS SPECIAL: 7 p.m., The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret, 2240 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. Real rescued house cats perform acrobatics with proceeds to benefit cat and kitten rescue with cats jumping through wreaths, rolling an ornament, pushing a sleigh and performing an array of other seasonal tricks.
B-52S AND BERLIN: 7:30 p.m., Champions Square, Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The bands "rock the bowl" before the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday. Tickets $28.50. ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"A CHRISTMAS STORY — THE MUSICAL": 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Saenger, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. Ralphie wants an air rifle in the touring Broadway musical version of the holiday movie at Saenger Theatre. Tickets $57-$120. neworleans.broadway.com.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
"A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday, Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre, 616 St. Peter St., New Orleans. Bob Edes Jr. reprises his role as Ebenezer Scrooge and is joined by John Neisler, Zeb Hollins III, Sean Patterson, Cammie West and 20 actors in the theater’s Young Conservatory program in a grand production of the holiday classic.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
"THE NUTCRACKER": 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. Experience the magic of snowflakes, bon bons and sugarplums in this family-friendly ballet danced by internationally acclaimed ballet stars, local artists and the youth corps of more than 100 local dancers.
SUNDAY
HANUKKAH AT THE RIVERWALK: 4 p.m., Spanish Plaza, New Orleans. Chabad-Lubavitch of Louisiana lights the menorah at Riverwalk to kick off the eight light-filled days of the celebration of Hanukkah. Music, food and the 5:30 p.m. lighting of the 11-foot menorah. chabadneworleans.com.
FRENCH QUARTER CAROLING: 7 p.m., Jackson Square, New Orleans. Song sheets and candles provided by the Patio Planters. patioplanters.net
MONDAY
FREE EVENT — "HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS": 5 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. Hot chocolate, popcorn and a free screening of the 1966 movie. Special holiday guests are scheduled to appear.
ONGOING
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 6 p.m., seasonal light display and winter dreamland with holiday activities, including Santa photos, twinkle tunnel, a 30-foot endangered species holiday tree, elves workshop and more. Through December. audubonnatureinstitute.org. $10-$18.
"A MERRY CANTEEN CHRISTMAS": 1 p.m. Sunday and 11:45 a.m. Monday, National WWII Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. When a WWII veteran gifts a trunk full of wartime memorabilia, the Victory Belles unwrap so many memories and reminisce the best way they know how — singing in three-part harmony. Brunch and dinner options. Through Dec. 23. nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $34-$66.
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson, of the New York stage, headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, visit broadwaynola.com or call (800) 838-3006.
MIRACLE ON FULTON STREET: Harrah's New Orleans, 228 Poydras St., New Orleans. Guests will enter through a new illuminated entryway into a canopy of holiday lights and trees. Experience a winter wonderland with daily "snowfall" every hour. Strike a pose in front of the 30-foot Christmas tree in the Fulton Street circle and the elaborate gingerbread display in Harrah's Hotel lobby. On Friday and Saturday nights, live music and photos with Santa. Through Dec. 28.
NOLA CHRISTMASFEST: 11 a.m., New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. With nearly 350,000 square feet of holiday entertainment, NOLA ChristmasFest, presented by Coca-Cola, will add new features to the family-favorite holiday event including a 50-foot Ferris wheel, two 15-foot ice slides, nightly children’s book reading, ice skating with Santa and the Tinsel Terrace Tavern Bar for adults. In addition, bring an empty can or 20-ounce bottle of any Coca-Cola product to the NOLA ChristmasFest ticket window and get $5 off one general admission ticket. General admission tickets include access to all rides and activities within the festival. Tickets are $20 on weekdays, and $25 on Saturday and Sunday. Through Dec. 31.
TEDDY BEAR TEA: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., New Orleans. Holiday tea service for all ages, with Santa and Mrs. Claus, characters and keepsakes. Various days and seatings through Christmas Eve. therooseveltneworleans.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones