Lucas and Bree Spielfogel did not hesitate to open their home and Passover Seder to Daria Antonovskaya, a 24-year-old LSU student from Dnipro, Ukraine.

“I didn’t think for one second of not inviting her to join us,” Lucas Spielfogel said. “It’s not just because she’s from Ukraine, if any Jewish person was here and wanted to share Passover with us, we would gladly welcome them.”

Before joining the Spielfogels at their home Friday evening, Antonovskaya said that she was excited to celebrate Passover with another Jewish family, but she was not completely surprised at the invitation.

Bree Spielfogel, left, holding her eight-month old son, Quinn Spielfogel, greets Daria Antonovskaya, an LSU student from Dnipro, Ukraine, before they celebrate Passover Seder together at Spielfogel family home in Baton Rouge, La., on Friday, April 15, 2022.

“When you go anywhere in the world you can find a Jewish family,” she said. “Still, I’m surprised that a family here in Baton Rouge invited me to their home.”

Antonovskaya said that last year she celebrated Passover with her family at their countryside home near Dnipro.

“It feels like it was a past life,” she said, acknowledging that the juxtaposition between her happy memories of home and the reality of today are striking and hard to comprehend.

Daria Antonovskaya, an LSU student from Dnipro, Ukraine, holds Quinn Spielfogel, eight months old, as she listens to Allie Diefendorf, left, speak about different college programs before they celebrate Passover Seder together at Spielfogel family home in Baton Rouge, La., on Friday, April 15, 2022.

“Yesterday I read a great quote that was something like, ‘We are at the place where we are so we have to be in a good place,’” she said. “I am happy to be in a good place here in Baton Rouge. Physically and mentally, I am in a good place.”

She said that for Passover, even under the present circumstances, if she were in Ukraine, she would be with her family and boyfriend celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.

“Passover is a family celebration. If I were in Ukraine, I would be with my parents, my boyfriend and my sisters. They understand that I will celebrate here too,” she said. “That we are doing the same thing in different parts of the world is very comforting.”

The Seder Plate sits at the center of the table set for Passover Seder at the Spielfogel family home in Baton Rouge, La., on Friday, April 15, 2022. The Charoset, a mix of sweet wine, apples, cinnamon and nuts, represents the mortar used by the Jews to construct buildings in Egypt.

Spielfogel explained that the underlying central themes of Passover is gratitude — and that one thing he is particularly grateful for this year is that Antonovskaya will share his 8-month-old son’s first Passover with their family.

“Passover is an opportunity to think about the challenges and struggles of the Jewish people and that we have been able to persist,” he said. “We have a long history of struggles. While you’re engaging in history during Passover, you’re taking time to appreciate the pain our ancestors had to overcome while appreciating the sweetness of being able to enjoy a meal.”

Everything on the Seder plate is symbolic.

The Seder Plate sits at the center of the table set for Passover Seder at the Spielfogel family home in Baton Rouge, La., on Friday, April 15, 2022. The Maror, from left bottom clockwise on plate, the bitter herb, represents the harshness of the lives of the Jews in Egypt; the orange, represents the full inclusion of women, people with disabilities, intermarried couples and the LGBT community; the Zeroah, the roasted lamb or shank bone, represents the sacrifice made at the great Temple at Passover; the Beitzah, the egg, represents mourning for the destruction of the temple; the Karpas, parsley, represents the new life of spring through the reminder of the green plants that sprout during spring; and the salt water represents the tears shed by the Jews in Egypt.

“Everything you engage with in the meal is designed to represent a part of the Jews’ experience,” Spielfogel said. “From the saltwater that represents the Israelites’ salty tears while they were enslaved to the bitter herbs that represent the harshness of the slavery the Hebrews endured to the Charoset that symbolizes the mortar and brick used by the Hebrew slaves to build the storehouses or pyramids of Egypt.”

Even with all of the symbolism of the meal, Antonovskaya says that every Passover there is one moment she looks forward to the most.

“I always most look forward to the moment when we start eating,” she said with a smile.