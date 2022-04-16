Lucas and Bree Spielfogel did not hesitate to open their home and Passover Seder to Daria Antonovskaya, a 24-year-old LSU student from Dnipro, Ukraine.
“I didn’t think for one second of not inviting her to join us,” Lucas Spielfogel said. “It’s not just because she’s from Ukraine, if any Jewish person was here and wanted to share Passover with us, we would gladly welcome them.”
Before joining the Spielfogels at their home Friday evening, Antonovskaya said that she was excited to celebrate Passover with another Jewish family, but she was not completely surprised at the invitation.
“When you go anywhere in the world you can find a Jewish family,” she said. “Still, I’m surprised that a family here in Baton Rouge invited me to their home.”
Antonovskaya said that last year she celebrated Passover with her family at their countryside home near Dnipro.
“It feels like it was a past life,” she said, acknowledging that the juxtaposition between her happy memories of home and the reality of today are striking and hard to comprehend.
“Yesterday I read a great quote that was something like, ‘We are at the place where we are so we have to be in a good place,’” she said. “I am happy to be in a good place here in Baton Rouge. Physically and mentally, I am in a good place.”
She said that for Passover, even under the present circumstances, if she were in Ukraine, she would be with her family and boyfriend celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.
“Passover is a family celebration. If I were in Ukraine, I would be with my parents, my boyfriend and my sisters. They understand that I will celebrate here too,” she said. “That we are doing the same thing in different parts of the world is very comforting.”
Spielfogel explained that the underlying central themes of Passover is gratitude — and that one thing he is particularly grateful for this year is that Antonovskaya will share his 8-month-old son’s first Passover with their family.
“Passover is an opportunity to think about the challenges and struggles of the Jewish people and that we have been able to persist,” he said. “We have a long history of struggles. While you’re engaging in history during Passover, you’re taking time to appreciate the pain our ancestors had to overcome while appreciating the sweetness of being able to enjoy a meal.”
Everything on the Seder plate is symbolic.
“Everything you engage with in the meal is designed to represent a part of the Jews’ experience,” Spielfogel said. “From the saltwater that represents the Israelites’ salty tears while they were enslaved to the bitter herbs that represent the harshness of the slavery the Hebrews endured to the Charoset that symbolizes the mortar and brick used by the Hebrew slaves to build the storehouses or pyramids of Egypt.”
Even with all of the symbolism of the meal, Antonovskaya says that every Passover there is one moment she looks forward to the most.
“I always most look forward to the moment when we start eating,” she said with a smile.