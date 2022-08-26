The Bayou Reader’s Book Club, which includes women from Livonia and the surrounding Pointe Coupee area, met Aug. 4 at the Livonia Public Library. David Magee, author of "Dear William, A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love, and Loss" was present by Zoom.
Magee spoke about his own addiction and that of his family. He was adopted as an infant. A lifetime search for his birth parents ended successfully.
Magee lives with his family in Oxford, Mississippi. In memory of his son, William, who died from a fatal overdose, he wrote this book. He also created and helped to launch The William Magee Center for AOD and Wellness Education, located on the University of Mississippi campus, where he is employed.
Magee is also the author of other books, an award-winning columnist and international speaker.
Reception honors Arts Market veterans
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge honored veteran Baton Rouge Arts Market vendors Allen Crochet and Stan Routh for their contribution to the creative vibrancy and culture of the Capital Region with its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Awards at a reception at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on Aug. 19. The event was the first of several planned to commemorate the Arts Council’s upcoming 50th anniversary.
Both Crochet and Routh have been vendors at the Arts Market since its inception more than 20 years ago. The market features the quality, handmade goods of some 40-plus area artists on the first Saturday of the month in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market located at Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge.
The self-taught Crochet is known for his wood relief carvings depicting Cajun cabins, bayou scenes, old stores, old plantations and steamboats. He works with select cypress sourced from the Atchafalaya Basin, Lake Maurepas and Lake Des Allemands, as well as Ponderosa pine.
Routh is an architect and artist. He specializes in drawings of historical landmarks, original paintings, sketches and watercolors of cities and towns throughout Louisiana and surrounding states.