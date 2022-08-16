Make plans now to attend Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe.
This free event will include food trucks lined up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott, along with live music from Melissa Sings in Town Square. In the event of rain, Melissa Sings will perform in The Great Hall.
For more information, call (225) 767-2001.
Everbowl grand opening
The first 300 people who visit Everbowl, 8211 Village Plaza Court, during its grand opening between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, will receive a free bowl giveaway.
There’s no catch, but the restaurant would love to see your photos of your @everbowl creations by tagging Everbowl in your social media posts.
For more information, visit everbowl.com.
Bon Appetit!
Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's special performance of Lee Hoiby’s comic one-act opera, "Bon Appétit!" at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Juban’s Restaurant & Bar, 3739 Perkins Road. This delicious opera is a comedic take on a classic episode of Julia Child’s popular television show — set to music.
With his short opera "Bon Appétit!," American composer Lee Hoiby took on the making of a chocolate cake, as told through the actual words of the celebrity chef.
"Bon Appetit!" will be paired with Leonard Bernstein’s "The Four Recipes." The songs are recipes from the 1899 French cookery book "Fine French Cooking (Everything That Has to Do with the Table, Manual Guide for City and Country" by Emile Dumont.
In Opéra Louisiane’s clever staging the soprano singing the song cycle will attempt to cook these intricate dishes and fail miserably, only to turn on the television to watch Child bake an extraordinary cake that she epically fails to replicate.
Tickets are $150 and include a three-course meal, wine, beer, soda and the musical performance. Visit bontempstix.com/events/bon-appetit-9-9-2022.
Carrabba's wine dinner
Before saying so-long to Summer, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 7275 Corporate Blvd., is bringing back wine dinners to celebrate.
The restaurant invites guests to hang onto flavors they love during the upcoming Season’s Peak Wine Dinner hosted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Attendees will enjoy a four-course food and wine pairing featuring classic Italian dishes with wine varietals that complement the summer season.
Trust Pop-Up Dinner
Four courses, four cocktails and one simple question: Do you trust the chef?
Find out at the next Trust Pop-Up Dinner, "Hot August Nights," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, 144 W. Chimes St.
Just because it's hot doesn't mean you can't slip out of those wet, sweaty clothes and into a dry summery cocktail and four-course menu that'll warm your soul and make you feel cool. Guests will choose between two ingredient options for each course and trust that what comes out of the kitchen will be life-changing.
Tickets are $80 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/trust-pop-up-dinner-at-soulshine-kitchen-bar-ep-3-hot-august-nights-tickets-400987021977.
New Salad Station
Salad Station, the gourmet-your-way salad concept, is bringing a little lagniappe to Ascension Parish with the opening of its second Gonzales location and 28th overall location for the brand.
The new location will open at the end of August in The Lagniappe Center at 14601 Airline Highway. The grand opening will give customers the opportunity to win free salad for a year, prizes, gift cards and Salad Station swag.
This will be the third Salad Station location for Megan and Daniel Womack, who also own and operate the original Gonzales location on Cabela Parkway, as well as the Mobile, Alabama, location. After the successful launch of their first Salad Station location in 2019, the Womack family has continued to expand healthier eating through the Salad Station’s unique pay-by-the-pound concept, where you only pay for what you create.
For more information, visit thesaladstation.com.