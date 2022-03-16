With Baton Rouge's Wearin’ of the Green parade rolling on Saturday, try these Irish-inspired recipes, some of my favorites for parade parties.
The first recipes make great toppings for mini corned beef sandwiches on traditional Irish soda bread . The float is a fun twist on a classic dessert treat.
So catch plenty of beads, sample a little green beer and explore some Emerald Isle cuisine. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Buttered Cabbage
Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 bag pre-shredded cabbage
3 tablespoons water
1 stick butter
salt
Freshly ground pepper
1 tablespoon sugar
1. Put water into a wide saucepan and add ½ stick butter and a pinch of salt.
2. Bring to a boil, add the cabbage and stir to coat.
3. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook for 10 minutes. Stir again and add more salt, freshly ground pepper, sugar and remaining butter.
4. Cover and cook a few minutes more until the butter is melted. Remove from the heat and cool or chill as desired.
5. Serve on corned beef sandwiches or as a side dish.
Guinness Mustard
Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup coarse-grained Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons honey mustard
2 tablespoons Guinness stout or other stout or porter
1 tablespoon minced green onion
1 teaspoon dark brown sugar
1. Whisk all ingredients in small bowl to blend.
2. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours.
3. Spread on corned beef sandwiches.
Irish Stout Floats
Yields one serving. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3 tablespoons Bailey’s Irish Cream
3 tablespoons heaving whipping cream
3 tablespoons chocolate stout
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
1. Stir together Baileys, cream and stout in a measuring cup.
2. Fill a 10- to 12-ounce glass half full with ice cream.
3. Pour the stout mixture over the ice cream slowly.
4. Do the same for as many servings as you wish. Drop in a spoon or straw and enjoy.