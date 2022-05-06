faith art
Pastor Roy and Lady Gloria D. Miller will celebrate their 24-year pastor anniversary at Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68, Jackson, at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 22.

Social distancing will be required as a COVID-19 precaution.

Sunday services

Greater King David will hold Sunday services at both locations, 7305 Harry Drive and 222 Blount Road.

Communion is on the third Sunday; prayer line is at 6 a.m. Monday and Wednesday lunch and bible study is at 11 a.m.

Church luncheon 

The Industry of Faith LA will host a luncheon on Tuesday at Bub’s Place, located behind Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine, 15389 Airline Highway.

Networking time is at 11 a.m. with the luncheon to follow after.

To RSVP, visit https://www.industryoffaithla.com/events.