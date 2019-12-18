About a dozen men carefully wheeled a 500-pound alligator head down a ramp before attaching it to the more than 60-foot-long body made up of dozens of trees pulled out out of the swamp behind the levee near Garyville.

Josh Weidert, 33, of Sorrento is the mastermind behind the project, which was crafted for the annual Christmas bonfires.

+9 Mississippi River levee bonfires symbolize tradition, togetherness as Christmas nears To talk with folks building bonfires along the levee the week before Christmas is to understand what outlasts the gifts under the tree. The building of the teepee-like structures along the Mississippi River in St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes celebrates an old tale in which the fires would help light the way for Papa Noel. But in reality it's an act steeped in family, togetherness and tradition.

In the past decade, he has built a pelican, a snapping turtle with a moving head, a guitar and several other works of art for the century-long bonfire festival on the river levees in St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.