Sashay by …
the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday as Red Dragon Productions presents iconic band Louisiana's LeRoux. Tickets are $39.95-$59.95 at manshiptheatre.org. For more on the weekend's music, see "Shows to Watch," Page 2D.
Get gardening
No, it may not be the best weekend to actually be in the garden, but you can learn how the art of drawing is connected to quality landscape design at a free presentation at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The session starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. ebrpl.com.
Craft at the Swamp
The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, hosts Craft Corner from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Choose from a variety of crafts to make there or take home and create. General admission fee applies. brec.org.