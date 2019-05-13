May 20 is the deadline for applications to the Southern University AgCenter’s Cultivating Leadership Innovation by Motivating Agricultural Talents through Education Program.
CLIMATE is a two-year summer program for high school juniors. The residential program will provide supplemental instruction and assist participants in qualifying for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students scholarship. The participants will also be given the opportunity to gain pre-collegiate work experience during a professional internship in their hometown or a neighboring parish.
During the first year of the program, participants will spend four weeks on the Southern University campus preparing for the ACT test and participating in educational courses and field trips. At the completion, students will receive a $500 educational assistance award.
During the second year of the program, students will work for eight weeks in an agricultural-related internship with either a state or local government agencies or community organizations. The returning participants will receive a $2,000 stipend after successfully completing the internship.
Participation in CLIMATE is free of charge; however, only high school juniors will be accepted into the program.
To apply, applicants must submit an application with an official transcript and a 1½-page double-spaced essay which includes:
- An introduction of the applicant to include what he or she would like the selection committee to know about them.
- The applicant’s definition of agricultural, family and consumer sciences.
- Why the applicant believes that agricultural, family and consumer sciences are important.
- The applicant’s goals and aspirations for the future.
Additionally, applicants must have at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average and between a 14 and a 19 on the ACT.
To obtain an application or for additional information contact, Dawn Mellion-Patin, vice chancellor for extension and outreach, at (225) 771-3532 or email dawn_mellion@suagcenter.com.