At 10 a.m. Oct. 22, the New River Baptist Church, 45270 La. 429, St. Amant, will host a gospel singing in the "Gaither Homecoming" style.
The event will feature area talent as well as evangelist Gene Douglas and Christian comedy duo "Peanut Butter and Jelly."
Honoring ushers
Starting at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23, the Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955, Ethel will host an "Honoring Ushers" celebration.
Guest pastor Lanquois Payne, of the True Light Baptist Church, will speak.
Mass of dedication
At 2:30 p.m., St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, will host a Mass of dedication.
Bishop Michael Duca will speak. A reception will follow in the gym. RSVP to churchinfo@stmbr.org.