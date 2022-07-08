The new Apple TV+ series "Black Bird," premiering on the streaming service Friday, features three Baton Rouge actors — Jason Bayle, T.C. Matherne and Fabian Blache III.
Bayle has a recurring role as detective Joe Hansen in the New Orleans-shot crime drama thriller, while Matherne plays Lenny in one episode, and Blache is an ATF agent in an episode.
In the series, Taron Egerton stars as Jimmy Keene, who's sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, but cuts a deal with the FBI. All Keene has to do is befriend a serial killer and secure his confession.
The show also stars Greg Kinnear, Paul Walter Hauser and the late Ray Liotta. Dennis Lehane wrote the teleplay.
"Black Bird's" first two episodes will be available starting Friday, with a new episode releasing each Friday thereafter.