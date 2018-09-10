Kiwanis holds 100th district convention
The Kiwanis Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee District held its 100th convention Aug. 3-5 in Baton Rouge.
The Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge served as the host club along with Convention Co-Chairs Wanda Magee from the Cortana Kiwanis Club and Gary LaBauve from the Red Stick Kiwanis club.
The weekend included a service project at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank on Friday morning, and Kiwanis members bringing school supplies for Broadmoor Elementary School. Friday evening, Mayor Sharon Weston–Broome welcomed Kiwanians, and other welcomes came from High School Key Club Gov. Jacob Duplantis from E.D. White High School and College Circle K Gov. Kaelyn Nguyen from Louisiana Tech. Three Kiwanis International trustees — Greg Beard, Bert West and Katrina Baranko — attended.
Saturday featured award presentations, educational sessions and a Roaring '20s-themed party with contests, costumes, dancing and karaoke. On Sunday, Baranko installed 2018-19 officers: Eva Abate, from the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles Southwest Contraband, governor; Bruce Hammatt, Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge, governor-elect; and local Lt. Govs. Laura Gilliland, Red Stick Kiwanis Club, and Morgan Watson, Early Risers Kiwanis Club. The prayer breakfast featured an inspirational message from the Rev. Darryl Tate of Cortana Kiwanis.
Orchid Society discusses several varieties
Members James Jeansonne, Lata Johnson and Carolyn Clay discussed cultural requirements of cattleyas, vandas and dendrobiums when the Baton Rouge Orchid Society met Aug. 15 at the newly renovated Burden Center.
Kathy Conerly led a PowerPoint program on preparing plant tags for orchid shows and demonstrated the ease of finding the parentage of plants. Hybrid orchids have their own “family trees” which must be noted on show entries.
New Orleans Orchid Society member Larry Hennessey will lead a program on Bulbophyllum orchids on Sept. 19. Bulbophyllums are known for their very unusual flower forms and colors and their often “stinky” aroma to attract pollinators.
The society will meet on the second Wednesday during October and November instead of the usual third Wednesday at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. The Green Growers group will not meet again until January 2019. Orchids for Seniors meets at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd. The program will be on oncidium orchids.
Meetings are open to anyone interested in learning more about orchid culture in the unique Baton Rouge climate. The society’s web page is batonrougeorchidsociety.com.
Altrusa hears about Days for Girls
Ev Auster and Sharon Rowe, of Ingleside United Methodist Church, spoke about the Days for Girls service project when the Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge met Aug. 20. DFG is an Altrusa International adopted project.
The project provides feminine hygiene kits for young women in poverty-stricken areas. In Sub-Saharan Africa, 1 in every 10 girls misses school during their period or drops out because of it. Organizations have established local groups who volunteer to make sustainable feminine hygiene kits. One kit will last three years. Altrusa of Baton Rouge donated $100, which will furnish 10 kits.
President Marti Didier introduced prospective member Diane White.
Diane Bezdek, the club's foundation president, discussed the Mary Eleanor Cole Memorial Fund which was established to provide scholarships for eligible students focusing their studies in food nutrition. Contributions to the fund are being accepted.
Carolyn Robinson reported on the Aurora Club, a new service club being developed to include young girls in fifth grade and above. Amy Drago said members brought cakes and refreshments to the St. Joseph Hospice Center for visitors, staff and family members.
For information on the Altrusa Club, contact Lynn Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Didier, (225) 939-0460.
EBR Woman’s Auxiliary honors members
The East Baton Rouge Parish Woman's Auxiliary’s honored its members who are 80 or older at an Aug. 16 Fellowship Luncheon at Lagniappe Restaurant in Zachary. The women were recognized for being an inspiration to younger women and for their dedication and commitment to the auxiliary, their church and community.
Honored were Dr. Charlotte Anderson, Irma Allen, Doris Bassett, Dr. Mercedes Dunbar, Marion Davis, Helen Hall, Ethel Harris, Mary Jetson, Lovie Frank, Josephine Kent, Velma Maxwell, Louise Green, Genevia Parker, Joyce Patin, Betty Scott, Edna Sparrow, Jessie Spruel, Mary B. Williams, Jesse Williams, the Rev. Emma Woods and Ceola Collins.
St. Joseph Parochial reunion set
A reunion for anyone who attended St. Joseph Parochial between 1941-64 will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall. Contact Catherine Broussard, cbroussard@rpcc.edu, (225) 276-7989, or Lurline Hamilton, lurlinehamilton@yahoo.com, (225) 266-2628.
