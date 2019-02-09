Civic associations meeting
WHAT: Meeting of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
WHEN:7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14
WHERE: EBR Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: fgbrca.org or call President Nancy Curry at (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: Federation members will make five mini-presentations addressing issues impacting residents of homeowner or civic associations and will include problems with real estate development, such as infractions regarding set backs and fill dirt; the implications of traffic and drainage associated with a new development; and how to access and apply the city's Unified Development Code when addressing the planning commission or the metro council, along with information on how to form a crime prevention and improvement district and an explanation of how they function. The meeting is open to the public.
Legal workshop
WHAT: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren's free legal advice to grandparents and other caregivers raising children not their own
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15
WHERE: EBR Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
REGISTER: (225) 810-3555
DETAILS: Refreshments will be served.