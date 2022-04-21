Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications for the homeownership program through April 29.
Applications are available at habitatbrla.org or in person at the Habitat office, 5500 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications may also be picked up in person at ReStore locations at 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Highway.
Anyone interested in applying will be directed to additional information, including the application process and program requirements, including the minimum and maximum income based on family size needed to qualify.
Habitat for Humanity works with each prospective homeowner partner through their 255 required “sweat equity” hours and their path to an affordable mortgage. Families/individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, willingness to partner and Louisiana residency.
Applications must be submitted to Habitat's office from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 29. No late applications will be accepted. The next application period opens in June.
For more information, visit habitatbrla.org or call (225) 927-6651.