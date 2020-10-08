Can Cam Jordan, one of the Saints most popular players, beat former Saints running back Adrian Peterson off the field?
Tune in at 7 p.m. Thursday on ABC to see the Saints defensive end and other NFL Pro Bowlers — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith — tackle a team of NFL Legends that include Peterson.
Joining Peterson, who now plays for the Lions, will be fellow Legends former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt, former Titans running back Eddie George, former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.
Count on lots of fun with host Steve Harvey as the players go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions.
The Pro Bowlers are playing for Silence the Shame, a nonprofit organization that focuses on education and awareness around mental health.
The Legends are playing for Fisher House, a charity and foundation that builds comfort homes where military and veterans families can stay for free while a loved one is in the hospital.