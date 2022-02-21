Seven kids, four parents — of course they couldn't all be on "Family Feud" at the same time.
But the size of the Segrest clan, coupled with their story, is what made them a perfect fit for the syndicated game show hosted by comedian Steve Harvey.
You see, there will be a pair of exes and a pair of present spouses, along with one of their children, on the team when they "play the Feud" starting Monday.
And, get this, they're all just one big happy family, according to daughter and team member Brennan Segrest Rodeheaver.
"I decided between me and my four parents, our story enough would possibly get us an interview," 29-year-old Rodeheaver said last week.
Joining Rodeheaver on the "Feud" will be her father, Dow Segrest, her stepmom Kathryn Segrest, her mom Erin Uffman and stepdad Scott Uffman.
Supporting them back home are Rodeheaver's two biological siblings and four stepsiblings. However, the Segrests threw out that "step" reference some time ago.
Rodeheaver was just 8 when her parents divorced. Her father remarried almost six years ago, her mother close to 10. There were challenges along the way to where the combined family is today, Rodeheaver conceded.
"That was our goal. We wanted to go out there and show everybody that blended families can work, and it's not all bad that comes out of divorce," she said. "It did take us a while to get to where we are, but we hope to be an inspiration to other families that may be going through the same thing, that can maybe look to us and see that one day something like this could happen to them, if they're struggling.
"It takes effort on all parts but we all got here and Steve (Harvey) was very impressed because this is his third wife, so he's been through divorce and he could not imagine being in the same room or state as one of his ex-wives," she said.
Contrastingly, the Segrests (and the Uffmans) all spend holidays and special occasions together. Kathryn Segrest said she considers Erin Uffman her best friend, and it's the same between the husbands.
"It really took Kathyrn and Scott. They had to make the effort," Rodeheaver said of her "bonus" parents. "Obviously, there was a reason my parents got divorced in the first place, so time heals things as well, and the power of prayer. Kathryn and Scott had to realize that the kids, I think, needed one family. It was going to be too difficult, as we're all growing up, getting married, having kids of our own. It's a lot easier to have one holiday than separating it all, because now we have in-laws as well."
And there's a lot of getting together. The parents play tennis and travel together, and all but two of the children live in the Baton Rouge area.
As far as the game show, Rodeheaver, a CPA, confirms watching it and competing on it are two very different experiences.
"It is very hard. I know, sitting on a couch, when I watch it from home, I scream, 'Of course, it's the answer.' Why wouldn't you know it's this? But being up on stage with all the lights and the cameras, it is very hard under pressure to come up with the answers. But it's just a game. There's no way to really prepare for 'Family Feud.' It's not like triva, it's random."
The show airs at 6 p.m. on WBRZ, Channel 2. The Segrests and the Uffmans return to the "Feud" on Tuesday, March 1. Show rules prohibit release of details on contestants' winnings, or the reason for the gap in show airings.