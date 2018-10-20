Daniel Hoffmann doesn't fit what comes to mind when you think of LSU's glittering Golden Girls. Something's just a little different.
Maybe it's his slightly receding hairline. Or his hairy chest, arms and legs. Or his full beard.
It's the A-plus effort, though, that has the LSU community intrigued by "Golden Boy" or "Golden Guy," who made waves on social media Friday after photos of Hoffmann, adorned in a homemade Golden Girls costume, showed him creatively posing in various spots on campus.
"Daniel has a great sense of humor. ... He's a huge goober," said Elise Patterson, Hoffmann's friend and the photographer who shot the now-viral photos.
The idea from the "huge goober" isn't a full-blown attention-grab, though the recognition has been fun, Hoffmann said. Patterson and Hoffmann have created "Golden Boy" t-shirts to sell, and the proceeds will benefit the children's hospital at Our Lady of Lake where Hoffmann works in the pediatric emergency room as a physician assistant.
Originally, Hoffmann hoped to have some guy friends do a group shoot. Considering how much work making one costume required, that it's probably a good thing that thought didn't come to life.
Hoffmann, 37, spent several weeks stitching and sewing the costume himself. He started gathering materials this past summer. The leotard, he said, had to be ordered from Europe. And with a little help from his mom, the costume came to life.
"My mom showed me how to use the sewing machine," he said.
Believe it or not, Hoffmann doesn't describe himself as a huge LSU football fan, despite growing up in Baton Rouge and graduating from Lee High and LSU.
"Fair-weather fan," he conceded. "I go to games and tailgate from time to time ... I don't watch every game."
That's understandable for a man who works nights at a pediatric emergency room. Hoffmann also spent three months in Iraq in 2004 as a medic in the Air Force.
Can't see video below? Click here.
He hasn't been at work yet since the photos took off, but he said he's already heard from a few co-workers who discovered his new celebrity status.
So, what's the next big idea for the artistic Hoffmann?
"I have something brewing," he said. "I'd rather not spill the beans."
He did drop a hint, though.
"Spanish Town parade."