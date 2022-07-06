The Fourth of July has come and gone, but that doesn't mean there's nothing left in the week to celebrate.
In fact, you can give yourself permission to break your diet by indulging in one of the South's food favorites while celebrating National Fried Chicken Day.
Yes, Wednesday, July 6, is the official day dedicated to fried chicken in the United States, and the Baton Rouge area definitely has plenty of places to visit for this celebration.
Here are a few suggestions:
Chicken Shack
Of course, any list involving area fried chicken must begin with Baton Rouge's oldest continuous restaurant. Chicken Shack as three "knuckle suckin' good" locations at 413 N. Acadiana Thruway, 8372 Scotland Ave. and 3939 Pawtucket St.
One online commenter sums up the perfection of Chicken Shack's way of frying chicken in a single statement: "The best fried chicken I have eaten in my entire life. (Sorry Meme ... my grandmother, Lord rest her soul). It's a golden, flaky, greasy, scrumptous piece of heaven."
Hours are 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit chickenshack.org.
Triplet's Blue Store Chicken — Bluebonnet
There are lots of Triplet's Blue Stores around Baton Rouge, and all offer scrumptious portions of fried chicken. But Yelp.com ranks Triplet Blue Store Chicken — Bluebonnet, 5454 Bluebonnet Blvd., the best among this collection of eateries.
Here, just walk up to the counter and order the kind of fried chicken that grandma used to — or still — makes.
Hours are 10 a.m.-7 pm. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (225) 330-4908.
Lillie's Kitchen
There's always a wait at Lillie's Kitchen, 5735 Silverleaf Ave., but it's well worth it. The place is small, but its flavor is big, and customers say Lillie's fried chicken wings are "a must."
Hours are 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7-11 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, call (225) 359-9555.
Chicky Sandos
This food truck based at 10625 Airline Hwy., is known for its Nashville hot chicken. It serves up chicken sandwiches, hot boxes with chicken tenders and Chicky Fries, which mixes seasoned fries, chicken bits at your level of spice, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, sando sauce and green onions.
Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call (225) 320-0710 or visit chickysandos.com.
Kikiriki Chicken
The chicken is always freshly fried, crunchy and hot at Kikiriki Chicken, 1210 O'Neal Lane, which also offers up sides of fried plantains.
Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call (225) 444-5669.
Finally, if you're in the mood to "go back to school," try Southern University's Mayberry Dining Hall, whose fried chicken is as scrumptious as its red beans and rice.
And, of course, you can't go wrong with any of the menu selections at Louisiana's homegrown Popeye's Louisiana's Kitchen, but the chain's chicken sandwiches are clearly a top choice.
Also, don't forget Louisiana's other homegrown fried chicken chain, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, which specializes in daily freshly fried, delicious fingers. These fried specialties are some of the best anywhere.