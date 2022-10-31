Louisiana-born adult film star/stripper Stormy Daniels was the last to arrive at "The Surreal Life" house on last week's premiere, but quickly made an impression.
Daniels, 42, brought a friend — her "haunted" doll, Susan — to the Mexico City mansion where she and seven other celebrities are spending two weeks for the reboot of the VH1 reality series.
Most in the house recognized Daniels immediately, while a few of the younger guests, including Manny MUA, 31, a makeup artist popular on social media, had no clue who the tattooed buxsome blonde was.
Daniels explained, "I'm probably, unfortunately, most famous for the worst 90 seconds of my life that I spent with Donald Trump. And in standing up to him, I lost everything."
Daniels' alleged 2006 affair with Trump and subsequent $130,000 payout from Trump's former lawyer made headlines during his first presidential run. Daniels, who also adds director, author and paranormal investigator to her hyphenates, said she hopes to "clear up some misconceptions" about herself.
With Daniels getting to the house last, there was only one unclaimed sleeping space, a loft bed in the room where August Alsina also was staying. However, contemporary R&B singer-songwriter Alsina, born in New Orleans, wasn't showing any love for his homestate gal Daniels and that creepy-eyed doll.
"You and Suzie doesn't work for me," Alsina said, before hauling Daniels' mattress out by the pool.
"I was homeless for two months last year. I am fine," Daniels snapped back.
Later on, an after-dinner chat turned into a game of "Two Truths and a Lie."
Daniels' revelation?
"My most crazy or awkward run-in with police," she began, "One, I was arrested for trying to steal a police horse; two, for putting my boobs in someone's face; and three, for driving a stolen vehicle."
Daniels admitted the last one was the lie.
The drama continues at 8 p.m. Monday.
Here's the synposis:
"Fears ascend to uncomfortable heights when 'The Surreal Life' castmates go to an elevated dinner high in the sky. When everyone returns to the house after an emotional day, everything comes to a head as old wounds come to the surface."
For more info, visit https://www.vh1.com/shows/the-surreal-life.