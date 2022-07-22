Disney+ released a brief teaser for the new Baton Rouge-shot TV series "National Treasure: Edge of History" on Thursday.
How brief is the snippet? Eighteen seconds.
The release was wrapped into a panel appearance by "National Treasure" principals at Comic Con in San Diego. Actress Lisette Alexis is featured in the clip, which gives a glimpse of the show's interior set at local Celtic Studios. Beginning in February, "Treasure" has filmed scenes around downtown, including at the City Club, a former Chase Bank building, and in the Garden District. About 2,500 extras have been used in the shoots, Caballero Casting has said.
Disney+ also announced Thursday that Harvey Keitel will return as a guest-star in the series. Kietel played FBI agent Peter Sadusky in the "National Treasure" film franchise upon which the new TV series is based.
While Nicolas Cage starred in the films, the series stars Alexis ("Total Eclipse") as main character Jess Morales, a naturally inquisitive and talented puzzle solver Latinx youth, on an adventure to uncover her truth and to save a lost Pan-American treasure in Baton Rouge.
Academy-award winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones stars in series as Billie, an expert treasure hunter. Jerry Bruckheimer is one of the executive producers.
The series is set to premiere this fall.