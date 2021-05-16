The Baton Rouge Assembly will present 10 debutantes at its Nov. 26 ball at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The debutantes are being introduced to the wives of the Assembly members and their guests at a tea on May 19 at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
The debutantes are Bailey Anne McKoin Barham, daughter of Camille and Robert Berry Barham, of Oak Ridge; Anne Lewis Barton, daughter of Kellie and Robert Wylie Barton; Emma Catherine Daniel, daughter of Dr. Chaillie Percy and Jeanne Daniel, of St. Francisville; Landry Marie Higgins, daughter of Missy and John Miles Higgins, of St. Francisville; Marie-Josée Hymel, daughter of Teddi and Thomas Gregory Hessburg, of Baton Rouge, and Dr. Daniel and Heidi Raines, of New Orleans; Morgan Adair Patty, daughter of Dr. Robin and Randel Andrew Patty II; Adeline Kempton Roemer, daughter of Tena and Charles Elson Roemer IV; Claire Marie Surek, daughter of Katherine Marie Bahlinger Surek, of Baton Rouge, and Dr. Christopher Lee Surek, of Chicago; Anna Claire Swearingen Westbrook, daughter of Amy and Scott Hamilton Westbrook; and Ryan Elizabeth Whaley, daughter of Michelle Lynn Pearson, of Baton Rouge, and John Randall Whaley.
Bailey Anne McKoin Barham is the granddaughter of Mary Amanda and John Francis Robichaux, of Lake Charles, and Bennie Faye Berry Barham, of Oak Ridge, and the late Erle Edwards Barham. She is a graduate of St. Frederick High School in Monroe and attends LSU, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Anne Lewis Barton is the granddaughter of Linda and Ronald David Michelli and Sheila and William Lewis Barton. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Emma Catherine Daniel is the granddaughter of Ursula Prados Eckert and the late Patrick Jude Richard, and Eileen Adele Lee, of Houston, and Edward Irwin Daniel III, of St. Francisville. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, where she is a member of Sigma Kappa sorority, the Pre-Dental Society and Alpha Epsilon Delta.
Landry Marie Higgins is the granddaughter of Dianne Hebert Black and the late Steve James Meaux, and Melissa Best Higgins, of St. Francisville, and Roland Colsson Higgins, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. She is a graduate of West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville and attends the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors college at LSU, where she is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Her father is ball chairman, and her paternal grandmother was presented by the Assembly in 1965.
Marie-Josée Hymel is the granddaughter of Jo Ann DeLeo and James Ignatius Hymel III, of Convent, and Kathryn Hessburg Weimer and the late James Paul Hessburg, and Anne Raines Hogan and the late Dr. David Reed Raines Jr. She is a graduate of University High School and attends the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
Morgan Adair Patty is the granddaughter of the late Anna Marie and Harvey Jay Hall, and Randal Andrew Patty, of Las Vegas, and the late Deanna Morrow Patty. She is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is the special events coordinator for the Holocaust Lecture Series, a member of The Best Buddies program and a member of Vandy Votes. Her father served as chairman of the Assembly in 2019.
Adeline Kempton Roemer is the granddaughter of Dr. Samuel Ray Levatino, Fred Austin Gwin III and the late Deborah Plaisance Gwin, and Frances Demler Roemer, of Shreveport, and former Gov. Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III, of Baton Rouge. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, where she is a TCU Ambassador, a member of the TCU Frog Army and a member of Chi Omega sorority, where she currently serves as the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Chair.
Claire Marie Surek is the granddaughter of Elizabeth and Marion John Bahlinger, and the late Dr. Edward Vincent and Josephine Szczurek. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Her mother was presented by the Assembly in 1983.
Anna Claire Swearingen Westbrook is the granddaughter of Bennie Berry Barham, of Oak Ridge, and the late Erle Edwards Barham, and the late Margaret and Boyd Tarver Westbrook. She is a graduate of University High School and attends LSU, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and Sigma Alpha Pi National Honor Society.
Ryan Elizabeth Whaley is the granddaughter of Lynn and Gerald Thomas Pearson and Diane Pierson Whaley and the late John Michael Whaley. She is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, where she is a member of Chi Omega Sorority.
The Baton Rouge Assembly was founded in 1961 by a group of nine Baton Rouge men who grew up together and who wanted their families to know each other as the city rapidly grew. The Assembly is an organization to provide social contact with the common thread being family residence in the area prior to 1910.
Officers of the Assembly are Chairman Charles Simon “Trey” McCowan III, Assistant Chairman Ryan Estes Johnson, Ball Chairman John Miles Higgins and Assistant Ball Chairman Reid Bateman.