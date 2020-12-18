Canceling the bonfires on the Mississippi River levee this year has put a cramp in our Christmas traditions. There’s nothing quite like the elaborate flaming structures lighting the way for Papa Noel.
But south Louisiana isn’t the only corner of America with its own special way to celebrate the holidays. Throughout the country are communities that have their own, unique seasonal celebrations. Some, like the bonfires, are rooted in a regional culture. Some are based in faith or vocation. All of them are cool in their own way.
Here are five off-beat celebrations we really like.
Tumbleweed Tree
In Chandler, Arizona, there's no shortage of tumbleweeds. So when the town needed to come up with new Christmas decorations, townsfolk thought why not use the iconic symbol of the West.
It came about in 1957 when the town, which is about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix, got new downtown light poles, which weren’t strong enough to hold the town's large light displays.
The Tumbleweed Tree was born.
Using a 30-foot pole as the trunk and chicken wire to form the shape of the tree, city workers harvest about 1,200 tumbleweeds from the surrounding area. Once put into place, the tumbleweeds are sprayed with flame retardant, then spray-painted white and decorated.
The Tumbleweed Tree wasn’t an immediate hit, but its popularity has grown. It goes on display on the first Saturday in December, something even the COVID pandemic couldn’t stop this year.
Lobster Pot Christmas Tree
About 10 miles off the mainland, Block Island, Rhode Island, is a summer vacation spot with about 1,000 year-round residents. Some of them fish for lobsters. For the past 10 years, Turtle Hatfield and his wife, Heather, have built a Christmas tree using lobster pots, the traps used to capture the tasty crustaceans.
Most years, there's also a festive event. This year, however, because of COVID restrictions, the Hatfields and a handful of helpers put it together by themselves, according to the Block Island Times newspaper.
Zip ties hold 202 lobster traps together to form a tree, with buoys, lights and a blinking light on top to decorate it.
It makes us wonder what some enterprising crawfishermen could do with their traps if they put their minds to it.
Starring in Alaska
Just as Catholicism has made a profound impact on south Louisiana, the Russian Orthodox Church is a significant influence in much of Alaska. The faithful there celebrate Christmas — which occurs on Jan. 7 according to the Julian calendar — with a tradition called starring.
After the Christmas church service, congregants process with someone carrying a large, often ornately decorated wooden star that represents the star of Bethlehem that, according to the Gospels, led the wise men from the east to find the infant Jesus. The procession goes from house to house, stopping to sing carols or Orthodox liturgical songs. Food, candy and gifts are part of the celebration, which can last for days.
Fairy Princess
For decades, Santa has come to stores and shopping centers across the country to hear children's Christmas wishes. In Kansas City, Missouri, however, youngsters line up to talk to the Fairy Princess.
Kline’s Department Store in Kansas City started the tradition in 1935. Owned by a Jewish family that wanted a nondenominational holiday icon for its new toy department, Kline's introduced the Fairy Princess.
Dressed in a white gown, gloves and a diamond tiara, the princess would visit with children and have her picture taken with them. By tapping her scepter, the children would get a surprise gift from a hidden chute.
Kline’s went out of business in 1970, but the Kansas City Museum resurrected the tradition in 1986, and now several princesses are on hand to find out what children want for Christmas. A treasure chest has replaced the chute, but the gift, the photo and the childhood magic remain, masks in place this year because of COVID.
St. Lucia Festival
South Louisiana isn't the only part of the country that plays with fire during the holidays.
In Lindsborg, Kansas, which was settled by the Swedes in the mid 19th century, a new Lucia is crowned each year during the St. Lucia Festival on the second Saturday in December.
Lucia dons a crown of lingonberry branches decorated with seven tall, lit candles, symbolic of light and life during the approaching winter solstice.
It's based on the tradition from Sweden, where the eldest daughter in the family wakes up early and serves saffron buns, ginger cookies and coffee to her family, also wearing a candle-lit crown.
Much of the festival in Lindsborg, which is about 70 miles north of Wichita, Kansas, has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.