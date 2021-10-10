Hollydays makes a return Oct. 13-16 to the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road.
Presented by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, the market will include more than 100 merchants and vendors from across the country. In addition to the in-person market, shoppers can support vendors by browsing the virtual market at Hollydays.org. Tickets and more information also are available at the website.
“We are thrilled for the return of Hollydays,” said Tristi Charpentier, League president. “It was important for us to offer the full Hollydays experience for our community. Hollydays is about bringing our community together, celebrating what makes Baton Rouge so special and ultimately raising money to support the important work of the Junior League of Baton Rouge and its community partners.”
General shopping market hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
A one-day ticket is $12 in advance, $15 at the door. A one-day ticket for seniors is $10. A three-day pass is $25.
Special events include:
- Preview Gala — 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: Get a preview of the market, sip and taste from area restaurants and caterers and enjoy a silent auction with entertainment. Tickets are $65.
- Preferred Shopping — 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14: Exclusive early admission to the market with cocktails and an array of food samplings from several local restaurants. Tickets are $35; limited availability.
- Girl’s Night Out — 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14: Includes an exclusive jewelry pull from Kendra Scott, Champagne and sweets. Tickets are $50; limited availability.
- Snowflake Soiree Children’s Brunch — 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Youngsters can grab a winter craft activity kit and get a picture taken at the Snowflake Soiree photo backdrop. Ticket holders can pick up their kits any time during the Hollydays market. Tickets are $25; children must be accompanied by an adult.
The market will also include $10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a Mercedes-Benz C 300 Sedan sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge and $50 raffle tickets for a chance to win a Rolex 36 MM DATEJUST sponsored by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. Raffle tickets can be purchased online.
Named one of Louisiana’s largest fundraisers, the “Shop for a Cause” event supports community programs of the Junior League of Baton Rouge.