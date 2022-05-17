The Home Weatherization Assistance Program allows anyone who qualifies to access part of the federally funded $3.5 billion, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, to weatherize their home for free.
According to the Center for Planning Excellence, the process of getting a home weatherized as part of the program is expected to take three to four weeks. Review application guidelines and required information here: https://www.lhc.la.gov/weatherization-assistance-program-wap
CPEX is working with the Scotlandville community and will host three events to assist eligible Scotlandville residents with applications for the program. The Weatherization Application Assistance events for residents of the Scotlandville area will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21, June 25 and July 30 at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road in Baton Rouge.
Registration is required to attend each event, but anyone who qualifies for the assistance is encouraged to apply. For more information and to register for the workshops, go to cpex.org/scotlandville-weatherization.
Home weatherization improves heating and cooling efficiency for your home at no cost. The process is tailored to each house for maximum cost savings with a goal to reduce energy costs and improve the comfort level, air quality, health and safety of household members.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, cost-effective efficiency improvements can reduce energy consumption in low-income households by 13% to 31%. Lower income households tend to carry a larger burden of energy costs, typically spending 13.9% of total annual income, compared to 3% for non-low-income households. Implementing cost-effective energy efficiency measures can help to reduce high energy burdens for households, freeing up money for other vital budget items.
Homeowners can make their homes more resilient to climate change, and weatherization installs the latest energy saving measures that older homes may not have. Plus, they, along with renters, can save money on energy bills, improve air quality and health and safety.
Sealing and repairing ductwork
Tuning and repairing heating and cooling units
Sealing windows, or replacing missing window panes
Replacing or installing LED light bulbs, AC filters, shower heads, carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors
Blanket-wrapping water heaters
Repairing, replacing or installing kitchen hood vents
Replacing refrigerators (for a low percentage of applicants)
Installing AC window units