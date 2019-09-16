Maybe you haven’t seen a coyote lately in your neighborhood, but you or your neighbors have probably heard them.
Coyotes aren’t native to Louisiana, but they’ve been here since the 1950s and they’re not going anywhere, said Hilton Cole, director of East Baton Rouge Animal Control and Rescue.
Although Animal Control doesn’t routinely deal with coyotes, which fall under the authority of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Cole said his office gets calls when the fleet-footed canines are spotted in residential neighborhoods.
Their presence can be disconcerting to urbanites, who have questions.
Why are coyotes in cities?
Because cities have grown, taking over areas where coyotes live, and these creatures are highly adaptable. Coyotes are naturally afraid of humans and usually avoid contact.
“There are so many of them, and they are breeding so nicely in urban environments,” Cole said. “And there’s so much construction going on with the fields and the meadows being churned up and turned into parking lots and apartments that they move, and they’re disconcerted.”
Should I be concerned for my family’s safety?
It’s extremely rare for a coyote to attack a person, but if you consider your pets part of the family, that’s another story. They don’t primarily feed on pets in cities, but cats can be a target of opportunity.
“Coyotes will predate on anything around that moves,” Cole said. “They’ll even eat berries and things. So, if you have a nice, fat cat laying around, especially at dusk and night, guess what?”
Can’t authorities just trap and remove them?
That’s easier said than done. Coyotes are smart and often avoid the mechanism to spring a trap baited with meat, and using a live chicken as bait is inhumane, Cole said.
What can we do?
There are steps to make your property and pets less inviting to a coyote population that isn’t going to go away.
- Don’t leave food or water out. Coyotes may eat or drink it, and it can also attract pets or other animals that could be prey.
- Bring your pets in at night, which is when coyotes primarily feed. Cole said allowing your pets to roam at all is inviting trouble. “It’s hard, but cat owners need to realize if they do, they’re fair game,” he said.
- Fence your yard.
- If you see a coyote nearby, chase it off with loud noise and thrown objects.
- Never feed coyotes. That causes them to lose their fear of people.
- In the rare case of an aggressive coyote coming at humans, call Animal Control or Wildlife and Fisheries. The coyote might have rabies or distemper.
Did you know?
- Dogs run with their tails up; coyotes run with their tails down.
- Coyotes can run about 40 mph and are very good swimmers.
- You hear coyotes at night because they’re communicating with or keeping track of their family or pack.
- Coyotes mate for life and are monogamous.