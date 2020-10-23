The Thomas Jefferson Chapter Daughters of the American Colonists hosted the dedication of the organizing chapter regent’s project to repair damaged War of 1812 panels at the Ascension Veterans Park on Oct. 3.
The speakers shared their research of both the War of 1812, sometimes referred to as “The Forgotten War,” and the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists.
In attendance were Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux; Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre; John Diez, CAO to the parish president; national President Mary Armstrong; national Treasurer Myra Tener; and national Parliamentarian Kay Crews.
Woman's Club learns about poured painting techniques
Janet St. Angelo demonstrated fluid acrylic poured painting techniques when the Woman's Club held its first coffee of the fall on Oct. 1, its first in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic reached Baton Rouge.
President Karen Cordell and club Chairwoman Jane Dimattia decorated tables with mums and provided snacks. Rosemary Lane poured punch, Pat Richards signed in guests and Lana Merliss was tea girl chairwoman. Guests Virginia Bogan and Christine Robinson were recognized.
A chapter member made a bear that was raffled off at the event, raising $153 that was donated to the Veterans Park. A $100 donation was made to Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 at the event. A $100 donation was made to the Magnolia Care Center Veterans Home at a later date, as they were not able to attend. After the event, the leftover food and drinks were donated to the Gonzales Fire Department.
Cordell told of improvements being made to the clubhouse, which include tree and hedge trimming, light and canopy replacement, flooring, window removal and installation of a new dishwasher. A Pennington Foundation grant is paying for the work. The club plans a 100th-anniversary gala on May 2, 2021.
Preceptor Alpha Eta bids farewell to 2
At its Oct. 14 meeting at Portobello's Grill, Preceptor Alpha Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi said goodbye to two members and honored one member for her service.
A Beta Sigma Phi Mizpah necklace engraved with the sorority’s yellow rose and verse, “May the Lord watch between me and thee while we are absent one from the other,” and farewell certificates were presented to Grace Brown and Kathy Himelrick, who are moving to other states.
Having fulfilled her four-year obligation as a Ritual of Jewels, Recording Secretary Ann Bergeron received the Exemplar Degree pin, a certificate of achievement and a yellow rose. All of the members held candles during the ceremony.
Attending the meeting were President Sheila Melancon, Vice President Jean Leyda, Treasurer Beth Scardina, Corresponding Secretary Virginia Huffman, City Council Representative Linda Mumphrey, Service Chairwoman Suzanne Ishler and Sunshine/Secret Sister Chairwoman Verlyne LeBlanc. Leyda distributed yearbooks.
Brewer elected Iota Master sweetheart
Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi elected President Vonnie Brewer as 2020-21 Sweetheart. Brewer will be honored with a tea in February.
Service committee co-chairs Jane Haupt and Pat Tennyson reported that the chapter supported Braveheart by completing cover pages for life books given to foster children and also supported the Baton Rouge Food Bank with a cash donation to the fall food drive.
Darlene Poindexter gave a program on Oct. 14 on facts about how American presidential elections work. The chapter held a tailgate social on Oct. 17 at the home of Ed and Cheryl Foster. Social Committee members Donna Fortenberry, Linda Garafola, Pat Butura and Cheryl Foster hosted the event.
AARP honors Ewing for volunteer work
Baton Rouge resident Karen Ewing has been selected to receive the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service, AARP Louisiana's most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
Ewing is a volunteer and board member for Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, which helps older homeowners remain in their homes and age in place. She has physically worked on homes, directed volunteers, raised funds, recruited staff and handled calls from clients.
Chris Andrews, director of Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, says that he has never known or worked with a more dedicated person. “Because of Karen’s efforts, Rebuilding Together has grown and expanded and continues to provide essential services to residents of Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas,” Andrews said.
Ewing was recognized during a virtual celebration on Oct. 21.
Girl Scouts honor nine in virtual event
Girl Scouts Louisiana East hosted Power Our Promise, its first-ever virtual fundraising event, on Oct. 13 to honor one company and eight individuals who support the Girl Scout Experience for every girl in southeast Louisiana.
GSLE combined its two in-person signature fundraising events, the Juliette Gordon Low Leadership Luncheon and the Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon, to create one virtual celebration of Girl Scouting.
Women of Distinction are extraordinary women with impressive accomplishments and a dedication to excellence who set a positive example for girls and other women in their communities. This year’s honorees are Carolyn Breaux, 50-year Girl Scout volunteer; Sally Clausen, former Louisiana commissioner of higher education; Leslie Pichon, Secret Service special agent in charge for the New Orleans Office; and Jan Ross, executive vice president for philanthropy for the Wilson Foundation.
Mari Ann Callais, educational speaker and consultant, and Ava Dejoie, Louisiana Workforce Commission executive director, received the Four Pillars Award, which recognizes women in the community who may not have been Girl Scouts themselves, but who exemplify the characteristics of Girl Scouting. The “Four Pillars” refers to the four pillars of Girl Scouting: STEM, entrepreneurship, leadership skills and the outdoors.
GSLE also honored New Orleans City Park as its Outstanding Organization; Artis Williams, executive director of St. John United Way, as Outstanding Man; and Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Department director, as Outstanding Woman. As a special tribute, GSLE CEO Rebecca Pennington was presented the Above and Beyond Award by the GSLE Board of Directors for her exemplary leadership throughout the pandemic.
GSLE plans to return to an in-person luncheon format in 2021. Women of Distinction is scheduled for May 12 in Baton Rouge, and the Juliette Gordon Low Leadership Luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 21 in New Orleans.