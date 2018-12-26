We're in the countdown to 2019. From downtown Baton Rouge's Red Stick Revelry with fireworks over the Mississippi River to the numerous individual bars throwing parties, there are plenty of ways to say goodbye to the craziness of 2018 and welcome (let's be honest, it's still going to be wild) 2019.
To help make it easier to plan your New Year's Eve celebrations, we've compiled a list of the events happening in the Baton Rouge area. All celebrations take place Monday, Dec. 31.
Did RED miss a New Year's Eve event? Let us know by emailing us at red@theadvocate.com.
STINKY'S FISH CAMP NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Stinky's Fish Camp, 5500 Hilton Ave. $55 per person; optional selected wine pairings for $25. facebook.com/stinkysbr.
THE PENTHOUSE SINNERS NYE BASH: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Penthouse Club, 4622 Bennington Ave. Featuring a Champagne celebration at midnight. facebook.com/penthouseclubbatonrouge.
CITY CLUB'S NEW YEAR'S EVE DINNER: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., City Club of Baton Rouge, 355 North Blvd. Featuring a special New Year's Eve dinner with music and a glass of wine. Limited seating. Reservations required. Holiday festive attire. $85 per person. (225) 387-5767; facebook.com/cityclubbr.
CLUB COOZAN NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Club Coozan, 10920 Mead Road. Featuring live music from Floyd Brown and Paul Shelton, champagne and party favors. $30 in advance; $45 at the door. clubcoozan.com.
CROWNE PLAZA NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. Featuring live music Carbon Copy, The Chase Tyler Band, and The Eddie Smith Band, a dinner buffet, dancing, and an open bar. Room packages start at $179. (225) 925-2244; crownebaton.com.
TSUNAMI NYE ROOFTOP PARTY: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a DJ, photo booth, buffet style food, a Champagne toast at midnight, two bars and a great view. $120 per person at eventbrite.com. servingsushi.com.
ALL THAT GLITTERS AT THE MANSION: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. Featuring a dinner buffet, an open bar, dancing, live music by the Nick Abrahams Band and Champagne. $150 per person at bontempstix.com. (225) 387-2464. preserve-louisiana.org.
NYE AT JUBAN'S: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Juban's Creole Restaurant & Caterer, 3739 Perkins Road. Featuring live music from Ned Fasullo and The Fabulous Big Band, dinner, dancing, balloons and Champagne at midnight. Call for reservations at (225) 346-8422. jubans.com.
GREAT GATSBY NEW YEAR'S EVE DINNER PARTY: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Girasole, 14350 Wax Road, #112, Central. Step back into the roaring '20s with the band 3 Quarter Moon, Italian cuisine and a Champagne toast at midnight. $25-65 at eventbrite.com. girasoleitalian.com.
THE STATION NYE BASH: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Featuring DJ 2EZ in the main bar and 3 Blind Mice in the side bar. Complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. No cover. 21 and up. facebook.com/thestationbr.
NEW YEAR'S AT CEDARCREST: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Cedarcrest Bar, 10467 Airline Highway. Featuring drink specials and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.
PARTY 'N' BOWL: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., All Star Lanes, 9821 Airline Highway. Featuring four hours of bowling for up to six bowlers per lane, including shoes, pizza and salad buffet, party favors and a toast at midnight. $70 per lane if you sign up by Dec. 30, ($100 after) at allstarlanesbr.com/new-years.
TEXAS CLUB NYE BASH: 8:30 p.m., The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Featuring an open bar, party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight. $10-30 at ticketweb.com. 18 and up. thetexasclub.com.
RED STICK REVELRY: 9 p.m. to midnight, North Boulevard Town Square, 222 North Blvd. City of Baton Rouge's New Year's celebration, featuring music by Phat Hat, a laser light show, the Red Stick drop and fireworks over the Mississippi River. Earlier in the day, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees can watch the Red Stick rise and sing "Auld Lang Syne." redstickrevelry.com.
BLACKIE'S NEW YEARS: 9 p.m., Blackie's Place, 10010 Sullivan Road. Featuring music by The Confidential Band.
SPLASH'S NEW YEAR CELEBRATION 2019: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Featuring a balloon drop for prizes, free party favors on entry and complimentary champagne at midnight. Performances by Santana Pilar Andrews and Brea Jay Andrews. facebook.com/splashbr.
RADIO BAR NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Featuring music from DJ Mike Larry and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. facebook.com/theradiobar.
RUFFINS NYE SILENT PARTY: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Ruffins Downtown Daiquiri Lounge, 602 Main St. Featuring DJ Amp and DJ Krumptime mixing at the same time for three different channels of music, boiled crawfish and complimentary Champagne. (225) 397-5900.
BLT: THE NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., George's Place, 860 St. Louis St. Dress in your best black tie, lingerie or toga. facebook.com/georgesplacebr.
NEW YEAR'S EVER AFFAIR OF PLEASURES AND CURIOSITIES: 9 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Entertainment curated by Trixie Minx including a burlesque variety show, Nosh and Nibble by Marcellos, Bottomless Bubbles and a silent disco after-party with DJ Otto. 18 and up. $100-150 at manshiptheatre.org.
CADILLAC NYE SPECIAL: 9 p.m., Cadillac Cafe, 5454 Bluebonnet Road. If you missed Trashy and Knuckles last show, here's your chance to throw down with them for New Year's Eve. 21 and up. facebook.com/cadillaccafebr.
THE TRADEMARK NYE CELEBRATION: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Trademark on Third, 326 Third St. Featuring live music by John Gurney and DJ Michael Broz, hors d'oeuvres by Midnight Breakfast Buffet, an open bar and hosted by E! Network's Shannon Ford. $50 for designated drivers; $100 per person or $175 for couple at eventbrite.com. facebook.com/trademarkonthird.
NEW YEAR ON THE RIVER: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St. Music by N'Tune and DJ Doc, buffet, complimentary party favors and Champagne at midnight. Portion of the proceeds benefit the Southern University Top Jags Scholarship Fund. $75 general at eventbrite.com.
L'AUBERGE NYE BASH: 10:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., L'Auberge Casino Event Center, 777 Lauberge Ave. Featuring music by AM/FM and an open bar. $40 per person. Show starts at 11 p.m. 21 and up. lbatonrouge.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm.