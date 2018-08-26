All those Tiger and Jaguars heading to Texas this weekend will have football on their minds. But what can they do when LSU and Southern aren't on the field?
Plenty. This is Dallas and Fort Worth we're talking about.
On either side of Southern's 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff at Texas Christian's Amon G. Carter Stadium and before LSU's 8 p.m. Sunday game against Miami at AT&T Stadium, this sprawling metropolitan area has all manner of attractions. Here are our five picks.
Oh, and will the last fan please turn out the lights before leaving town this weekend?
1. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. This may not be part of the festive football atmosphere that brings you to the city, but it's probably the most must-see thing in Dallas. On Nov. 22, 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald fired his rifle at President John F. Kennedy from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository, the last presidential assassination in American history. The museum includes a recreation of the sniper's nest Oswald used, and exhibits detail Kennedy's life, presidency and assassination. Location: 411 Elm Street, Dallas. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; noon to 6 p.m. Monday. Admission: $16, $14 for seniors and $13 for ages 6 to 18; free for 5 and younger. The museum recommends buying tickets at least two hours in advance through its website. Website: jfk.org.
2. Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. This is where you can connect with Texas' frontier past. This living museum has daily cattle drives at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and restaurants serve a variety of cuisines. There are walking and Segway tours or stagecoach rides through the district. The Stockyards Museum, housed in the former Livestock Exchange building, contains documents and artifacts from Fort Worth's Old West era. Other attractions are the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Texas Trail of Fame, and for the kids, there's the Cowtown Cattlepen Maze and the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. Championship rodeo is held Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m., and Billy Bob's Texas, which claims to be the world's largest honky tonk, provides nightlife. Location: 131 East Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. Hours: Visitor centers open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Hours vary for other attractions. Admission: Free. Website: fortworthstockyards.org.
3. Perot Museum of Science and Nature. This 180,000-square-foot museum is filled with hands-on exhibits and displays. The T. Boone Pickens Life Then and Now Hall features dinosaur skeletons and the chance to dig for fossils. The Rose Hall of Birds has interactive displays explaining how birds fly and socialize. And, since it's almost sure to be hot during the day, an indoor adventure might be just what your group needs. Location: 2201 North Field St., Dallas. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $15, $12 ages 12-17; $10 ages 2-11; special exhibits or 3-D films cost extra. Website: perotmuseum.org.
4. Fort Worth Zoo. When this zoo opened in 1909, it had one lion, two bears, a coyote, a peacock, an alligator and some rabbits. Needless to say, it's grown quite a bit and features animals from around the world, including the Australian Outback and Great Barrier Reef exhibits, where kangaroos and reef sharks await, and white tigers in the Asian Falls area. The Museum of Living Art houses 5,700 birds, reptiles and amphibians who live among hand-painted murals. The outdoor areas have shaded pathways lined with water misters to keep visitors cool. Location: 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 pm. weekends. Admission: $12, $9 for seniors and ages 3 to 12, free for ages 2 and younger. Website: fortworthzoo.org.
5. Dallas World Aquarium. This is more than a big fish tank. In addition to fish, stingrays, eels and octopuses, the Dallas World Aquarium houses penguins, sharks and flamingos. A living rainforest is home to manatees, crocodiles, monkeys and toucans, while the Mayan exhibit has — attention SU fans — a jaguar and an ocelot, among others. And, bonus points, it's another place to be inside if the weather is hot. Location: 1801 North Griffin St., Dallas. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday. Admission: $21, $17 for seniors, $13 for ages 2-12, free for age 2 and younger. Website: dwazoo.com.