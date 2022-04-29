As the faithful flock make plans to flock to Tiger Stadium to hear Garth Brooks this weekend, many are looking forward to that moment when he sings the iconic, "Callin' Baton Rouge," a local staple.
"Callin' Baton Rouge" is played in local bars at closing time. It's played at ballgames. Thousands of people sing it to the top of their lungs. It's a song that rings through the stadiums and across the Mississippi River, but what about those times when locals hear it played in other, less expected places?
It happens and readers shared their stories:
From Nathan Ourso, of Baton Rouge:
In 2016, my wife and I went to Dublin, London and Paris for our 10 year anniversary trip. While in Dublin, Ireland, we stayed in the Temple Bar area (not a bar) and stopped in at all the bars (actually pubs.) Every pub had live music…. Think of a nice Bourbon Street.
On our last night there, we were at The Auld Dubliner and the musician was playing a cool mix of Irish jigs, current pop and classic American rock. He had such a large catalog of music that I asked if he knew any country music. He said “not much, just a Garth Brooks song or two.” Obviously, I requested “Callin’ Baton Rouge."
He told me he hasn’t played that song in a while and might not remember all the words, but he’d try. He played the whole song, word for word, never missing a beat, as if he played it every night. My wife and I danced, the whole pub clapped and sang along.
That was a damn good night.
Eric Lewis, of Baton Rouge, said:
They played it in a tiki hut bar in Laguna Phuket in Thailand. We took a family trip there in 2017 when we were living in Singapore. My brother-in-law (who had flown in to visit with his family) and I escaped for drinks one night. It was a little comical that the Thai ladies running the little hut bar spoke zero English but knew every word to the song.
Phillip Ehlers, of Baton Rouge, said:
Not so much a where, but there’s actually a Gaeilge version of the song. An Irish musician by the name Matthew O’Donnell translated it and sings it in Gaeilge (or Irish).
Tom Gardiner, of Baton Rouge, said:
I heard it in Jamaica at a Sandals resort — though it's kind of a cheat. It was my daughter's wedding reception and "Callin' Baton Rouge" was on the playlist by request. Nonetheless, a beach in Jamaica was an odd place to hear the most famous tune about our city, but it still sounded as sweet.