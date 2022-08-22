Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond, will present the musical concert, “The Last Waltz,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
The event is a fundraiser for Southeastern’s Lion Up Collegiate Recovery program, and a VIP ticket to the concert includes a reusable, spill-proof Columbia Theatre tumbler.
Lion Up Recovery has been established to help those students who identify as being in recovery. The program provides a nurturing, affirming environment in which students recovering from addictive disorders can successfully pursue academic, personal, and professional goals for the purpose of enhancing their quality of life and to make meaningful and lasting contributions to society.
When describing the production, Columbia Theatre Director Jim Winter said the concert is an array of local musicians joining forces on the Columbia stage to perform the set list from the famous farewell concert by The Band. Featured musicians include Byron Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs, Will Vance, Soul Revival, Brasshearts Horns, Todd Lemoine and Callie Hines.
“This incredible live music performance has been over a year in the making," Winter said. "Nearly 20 of our area’s finest musicians are coming together to recreate one of the most famous rock concerts of all time, and every single one of them is waiving their fee to raise funds for Southeastern’s Lion Up Collegiate Recovery Program. It promises to be an amazing night in service to a wonderful cause.”
Tickets are $25 for adults and students and $35 for VIP by calling (985) 549-2787.